AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Mac Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Patriots

Colts

After suffering a season-ending shoulder injury early in his rookie campaign, some around the league feel Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s playstyle is too reckless to be sustainable in the NFL. Richardson believes his injury was inevitable in that moment and will look to avoid hits while not getting away from what makes him special.

“I don’t think there’s any way I could have avoided what happened to me,” Richardson said, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “Just a regular, routine tackle. I tried to brace myself for the fall and just my shoulder did what it did. There’s nothing I could do about that.”

“But necessarily changing my play? I don’t think I’m gonna change it, but being smart, knowing when to get extra yards and knowing when to get down, I feel like I know how to do that. It’s just I have to do it and do it at the right time, I guess. I don’t know if I’m gonna change my game, but being smarter for the team, of course.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars acquired QB Mac Jones in a trade this offseason after the Patriots officially decided to move on. Jacksonville HC Doug Pederson has liked what he’s seen from Jones and believes a new team can do him well.

“He’s the ultimate pro,” Pederson said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “He’s done a great job since he’s been here, spending time studying the offense, getting caught up in the offense. … I liked him coming out of college when looking at quarterbacks back then. We’re excited to have him. It gives us a great room with he and C.J. [Beathard] as kind of competing in that role. And he’s done a nice job.”

“I think a change of scenery sometimes is good for players, for coaches. For him to get back here around family and friends has been good for him. I think he’s embraced it since he’s been here.”

Patriots

Patriots first-round QB Drake Maye praised third-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk and fourth-round WR Javon Baker for their performance in practice thus far.

“They look good,” Maye said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I threw a couple behind them and they still made the catches. Those guys are going to be some special players.”

Former Patriots’ Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch believes it’s “super valuable” for Maye to build chemistry with Polk and Baker.

“It’s super valuable,” Branch said. “These young men coming in, they are in this together and I think that can be amazing for them, if they all commit.”