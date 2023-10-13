AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Odell Beckham Jr, Colts, Ravens, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said Anthony Richardson‘s ability as a runner is a “huge part” of how he plays but they must “continue to be smart” with how they use him after landing on injured reserve.

“His ability to do what he does and be a dynamic runner is obviously a huge part of his game and he’s had some huge runs in the games,” Steichen said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I know [injuries] are part of the game, but we’ve got to just keep evaluating that stuff. And, again — I say it all the time — but we’ve just got to continue to be smart.”

Richardson thinks the amount of injuries he’s accumulated so far this year is just a product of the game’s nature.

“No, it’s ball,” Richardson said. “The injuries I’ve gotten so far, it’s nothing crazy. I banged my knee on the turf. Everybody gets hurt on turf, just hitting your knee really hard on the hard surface. And, then, hitting my head on the ground, that’s part of ball. I don’t think I should change the way I play. I think I play smart enough to know when to get down, when not to get down. It is what it is and hopefully I can stay healthy for the rest of the season.”

Colts G Will Fries thinks Richardson’s considerable size results in defenders trying to match his physicality.

“That’s just human nature,” Fries said. “When you see a guy that’s that big and that physically imposing, I think that’s something that defenses probably look at and [say], ‘OK, we’ve got to wrap this guy up.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Odell Beckham, Jr. said he hopes that he’s able to get back on track this Sunday in London.

“How can I get back on track?” Beckham said, via PFT. “How can I be the person that i know I’m capable of being? And I would absolutely love for that to start this Sunday. You know, knowing that, again, it’s a long journey, long season and there’s so many opportunities for us to take advantage of. So I’m looking forward to it and praying that, you know, this is exactly what I would hope it would be.”

Titans

Titans WR Treylon Burks did not travel with the team to London for Sunday’s game and has been ruled out, per Adam Schefter.