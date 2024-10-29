AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Shane Steichen, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen didn’t commit to QB Anthony Richardson starting Sunday night against Minnesota.

“We’re evaluating everything,” Steichen said, via ESPN.

Steichen was later pressed on whether or not Richardson was still the starter, which he responded yes.

“Right now, today, he is, yes,” Steichen replied.

Steichen didn’t defend Richardson’s decision to take himself out of the game after Richardson said that he needed a play off.

“We had a conversation about it this morning in the quarterback room, which I’ll keep private,” Steichen said. “But, obviously, in those situations he knows on those type of deals, you can’t take yourself out and it’s a learned experience for him and he’s got to grow from it.”

Colts C Ryan Kelly also said that he had a private discussion with Richardson following the game and said that he knows what’s expected of him.

“I think he knows it’s not the standard that he needs to play up to and the rest of the team holds him to,” Kelly said. “And I’ll kind of leave the conversation that we had at that. I’m sure he’s going to take the criticism for that, rightfully so. I mean it’s a tough, tough look. But he’s out there giving it all for his team and it’s not always pretty sometimes. He’s giving it everything for his teammates. He’s young. I’m sure it’s a learning moment for him.”

Steichen started to retract when asked about his previously stated philosophy that young quarterbacks need to play early in order to develop.

“I think it could go either way,” Steichen said. “There’s certain [teams] that throw guys into the fire early and there’s other guys that let them sit back and watch. Like I’ve said before, the more you play, the more you learn at that position. But is there a benefit sometimes in sitting back and watching it? Yeah, of course there is.”

Texans

Houston benched G Kenyon Green and put him back in the game following an injury to OL Jarrett Patterson. Green understands why he was benched and knows he needs to play better to keep his job going forward.

“I wasn’t playing well,” Green said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “So, they had to make changes. .. It’s football. You got ups and downs. So, just continue to keep going, keep pushing.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans on WR Stefon Diggs‘ injury: “For Diggs, we’re still evaluating and we’ll see where he is.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan mentioned they have made changes on punt to protect the punter better which has sacrificed speed for size, in regards to the Lions’ punt return touchdown in Week 8. (Terry McCormick)

Callahan on the play: "Watched tape with ST coordinator Colt Anderson, and talked about what went wrong. We're working to fix the issues, find solutions." (Jim Wyatt)