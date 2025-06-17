AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Josh Simmons, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is excited about the addition of S Talanoa Hufanga and said his experience can help bolster their defense.

“Good,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “We’re not in pads, so when you ask about a safety, it’s hard to elaborate when you’re not in shoulder pads and helmets or full gear. He’s smart. He’s a real good leader. He’s played in real good defenses. He’s been a real positive addition and is going to help us a lot.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid mentioned that first-round OT Josh Simmons is getting more involved in the offseason program after returning from a torn patellar tendon.

“We weren’t sure quite how much we were going to be able to get out of him, but he looks strong,” Reid said. “He’s been jumping in and taking the team reps now — which he was just doing the individual stuff before. And you can definitely see the talent. He’s got to keep learning and learn the stuff that [offensive line coach] Andy [Heck is] teaching him — fundamentally, technique-wise. But he sure has a good attitude about it.”

“He’s asked for more and we’ve kind of kept backing him up here and easing him into it,” Reid added. “But you can tell that he rehabbed, did a nice job with it. Obviously, the people who did the surgery did a nice job with it. So, it looks like he — he’s in good shape. He’s here quite a bit. He’s one of those guys that you kind of have to kick out of the building.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll commented on running backs Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert, mentioning how they would both be a part of the team’s offensive game plan, which will come together in training camp.

“They’re gonna show us that when they get the chance to compete,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “I love having multiple guys play. I’m not relying on one guy. Thunder and Lightning back in the day, whatever it takes to get it done. We’re going to let the guys play for their playtime. Raheem, I love having him. He’s an experienced guy, he’s been a great speedster for years. We’ve defended him for years and he’s been a nightmare for us.”

“Ashton is every bit what we hoped he would look like,” Carroll added. “He’s caught the ball well, done good stuff, taken everything seriously, terrific effort throughout. We made it a really big deal to him: Everyone’s watching you. He’s embraced that. When we go to camp it’ll be game on. We’ll see what happens.”