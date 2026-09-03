AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Taysom Hill, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Former Saints TE/QB Taysom Hill remains an unrestricted free agent. Broncos HC Sean Payton said he hasn’t talked to Hill about a possible reunion: “Nothing new there,” per James Palmer.

Chargers

Jake Slaughter is set to be the Chargers’ starting center after Tyler Biadasz was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Los Angeles OC Mike McDaniel said the second-round rookie is looking “way ahead” with his development.

“I’m very excited for Jake and our team … he’s way ahead of where your rookie interior lineman are,” McDaniel said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s site. “For him to be able to take the reins and get all the reps will be very beneficial. I think it’s hard to replace high level players such as Tyler, but you’re fortunate when you have a guy that is as capable as Jake waiting in the wings. I’m happy that we came into the season with some depth there because we’re certainly going to need it and he’s going to have an exciting week as he’s already had, but exciting week playing with the starters here and all the way up until the opener.”

McDaniel thinks Slaughter is “uniquely” prepared for the starting job and sees growth in him every day.

“I think specifically with regard to Jake, he’s uniquely served appropriately for this type of situation,” McDaniel said. “He lives, eats, breathes football and for you to make up some ground and get the rapport that a starting center and quarterback need to have, you need to make up some ground. I think it’s very, very doable and I continue to see growth each and every day in terms of the snap count cadence, targeting and all the things we ask the center to do, he’s well served and up for the challenge.”

McDaniel added that Slaughter is handling all the nuances of being a center.

“I think Jake has executed all of those center nuances in terms of where your point goes in terms of what the concept is,” McDaniel added. “He’s handled all the movement that we do all the different concepts very well. We shouldn’t have an adjustment from a schematic perspective at all.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak has told reporters that he is counting on RB Ashton Jeanty for Week 1, but GM John Spytek was unwilling to commit on Tuesday.

“I think he’s in a good spot,” Spytek said, via Pro Football Talk. “We see him every day. He’s working really hard. He’s on the mend, as Klint said. I think that’s one of the things we all like and respect about Ashton is just the maturity he has and the spirit that he has, that it’s hard to knock him down, and I think he attacks everything with a great mindset. And I don’t think that this will be any different for him. I expect him to be back as quick as he can, maybe quicker than some people would expect. When that is, we’ll see. But I think he’s in a good spot, and I think he’ll be ready to go when we get him back out there.”