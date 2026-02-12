AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Trent McDuffie, Broncos, Chiefs Salary Cap, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix suffered an ankle injury in the Divisional Round that ended his postseason. Denver WR Troy Franklin said he’s already spent time with Nix at the team facility, and the quarterback is in “great spirits.”

“Yeah, man, I’ve kind of been in the facility with him the past couple of days, past week, man,” Franklin said, via KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM. “So, yeah, I see my guy scooting around on his scooter, you know, he’s in high, great spirits. And he’s taking it day-by-day.”

Broncos S JL Skinner had surgery to repair his torn labrum, which he played with the entire season. (Roark)

Chiefs

Jesse Newell of The Athletic takes a look at five key questions surrounding the Chiefs going into free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft:

With Kansas City currently $54.9 million over next year’s salary cap, Newell points out that the situation starts with QB Patrick Mahomes counting for $78 million in 2026, making him a likely restructure candidate.

counting for $78 million in 2026, making him a likely restructure candidate. Chiefs DT Chris Jones is another restructure option, given he will count for $44.9 million for 2026.

is another restructure option, given he will count for $44.9 million for 2026. Newell points out that Kansas City can save $20 million by releasing OT Jawaan Taylor , and another $9 million by releasing DE Mike Danna , both of which he thinks are likely.

, and another $9 million by releasing DE , both of which he thinks are likely. Other cut candidates include LB Drue Tranquill for $6 million in savings and CB Kristian Fulton for $5 million.

for $6 million in savings and CB for $5 million. As for impending free agents that Kansas City could bring back, Newell thinks LB Leo Chenal makes sense at the right price.

makes sense at the right price. Newell writes that CB Jaylen Watson ‘s productive season could price him out of an extension with the Chiefs, while S Bryan Cook could also command “top dollar” on the market.

‘s productive season could price him out of an extension with the Chiefs, while S could also command “top dollar” on the market. Newell feels that veteran RB Kareem Hunt seems like a fit to be back in Kansas City after thriving in a short-yardage role.

seems like a fit to be back in Kansas City after thriving in a short-yardage role. Newell views the running back position as one glaring need going into free agency. Some names at the top of the market could include Breece Hall , Javonte Williams , Rico Dowdle , Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker .

, , , and . Newell points out that Kansas City must decide on the future of CB Trent McDuffie , who will cost $13 million next season. Given that extending him would be difficult with their cap situation, it could be an opportune time to trade him.

, who will cost $13 million next season. Given that extending him would be difficult with their cap situation, it could be an opportune time to trade him. With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Newell could see them investing in a premier position like the defensive line or receiver.

Newell also thinks Kansas City trading down from No. 9 isn’t out of the question.

Raiders

Raiders first-round RB Ashton Jeanty did not have the impact the team hoped when it used a top-10 draft pick to select him, but it also was far from his fault. It would have been tough for any running back to have success the way the Raiders offense was set up last year. New HC Klint Kubiak said they need to make sure their offensive line is squared away and make sure the quarterback is calling the “right run checks.”

“Very excited about (Jeanty’s) skill set and what he brings,” Kubiak said via Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. “Very excited about his talent. But the thing I would tell him and all of his teammates is that it’s not just about one guy. We’ve got to get the (offensive) line on the same page; we’ve got to get our quarterback to get the right run checks; we’ve got to get our receivers to go block for him so that we can get the play action going. As soon as our players can realize that it’s a team thing, not an individual thing, we’re going to be successful. I know we have those types of guys in our building right now.”

Jeanty thinks more refined route running and pass protection will lead to him being used more in the passing game: “I’m a guy you can rely on in the pass game… I hope it’s utilized more.” (Rotoworld Football)