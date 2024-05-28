AFC Notes: Azeez Al-Shaair, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson talked about having QB Joe Flacco in the room with him as someone who grew up watching Flacco win Super Bowls.

“Man, it’s crazy because Joe was in the NFL when I was in elementary school,” Richardson said, via Mike Chappell of FOX59. “Every time I see him, it’s like, ‘That’s Joe Flacco right there.’ I ask him questions all the time and he’s just laid back.”

“We’re in meeting rooms and he keeps telling me certain things: ‘I would do this. I would do this. But that’s just me.’ I just take it and add it to my bag. It’s amazing just to have a vet like that. It’s Joe Flacco. . . . he played with Ray Lewis and all those guys. I just remember riding on the school bus and they were winning the Super Bowl.”

Texans

Houston signed LB Azeez Al-Shaair in free agency in hopes of shoring up the second level of their defense. Al-Shaair mentioned he had talks with the Texans in the past few offseasons and it finally made sense to join them.

“I think the fit, just the familiarity with DeMeco (Ryans’) scheme, the players, even playing against them, you could just see (the fit),” Al-Shaair said, via Chancellor Johnson.

“When things started to kind of really boil down, the last couple hours of me deciding where I was going to go and who I was going to play for, I think that when I really sat down and looked at the whole situation, I was genuinely never anticipating going anywhere else.”

Titans

Last season, Titans OL Peter Skoronski spent the year at guard after playing tackle throughout college. Heading into his second season at guard, Skoronski feels much more suited to play guard and has completely rid himself of any nerves.

“My comfort level is night and day, comparing last year to this year,” Skoronski said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “A lot more comfortable in the position. I played [14] games at guard, so definitely night and day. Having a year in the league, for sure, [helps]. But also having a year at guard and just having that overall comfort level where I’m not so nervous, I’m not a rookie anymore.”