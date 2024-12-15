AFC Notes: Azeez Al-Shaair, Will Levis, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

said OT was not going to play in Week 15 due to a personal matter, via Joel Erickson. Steichen added he’s unsure if Smith will return for the rest of the season, per Erickson.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts hosted OTs Lucas Niang, Max Pircher and David Sharpe for workouts.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said the team will experiment with shifting Tytus Howard to left guard and inserting Blake Fisher at right tackle with C Juice Scruggs out due to injury.

“For us, we’ll see where Juice, as he ends up throughout the week, but we’ll see how that combination works out for us,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston. “There’s a lot of things that go into play. The main thing for me, it’s accountability. Guy who is able to go in there, guy you can count on to do your job, be where you’re supposed to be, communicate the right way.”

has language in his contract that will void his $9 million guaranteed salary for 2025 because of his three-game suspension. Jones notes that Houston could now release Al-Shaair at the end of the season at no cost to the team, but a source close to the team said they have no plans to move on.

Titans

admitted there are more negatives than positives for QB , who was benched against the Bengals. (Turron Davenport) Callahan added that he will have to weigh his decision about going forward with Levis at quarterback instead of Mason Rudolph.