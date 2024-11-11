AFC Notes: Baron Browning, DeAndre Hopkins, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

The Broncos’ only trade deadline move was sending OLB Baron Browning to Arizona despite their 5-4 start. Denver HC Sean Payton expressed his confidence in the guys they have after they couldn’t meet the prices teams were demanding.

“I like this group and then it’s just a matter of who’s… We weren’t considering giving up a second-[round draft pick],” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “Or, in other words, I think a lot of it is ‘who’ [is available]. The NFL train, I talk about it all the time. We don’t know who’s driving it yet, but we listen to it, that’s fine. When you really look at it closely. The phone rings, we pick up and yet we have to look at it in the eyes of what’s best for our team.”

Broncos S P.J. Locke said he fractured his thumb during practice and had surgery to miss two games instead of four. (Mike Klis)

With QB Bo Nix‘s rushing success so far in his rookie year, Broncos HC Sean Payton explained how they prepare to utilize him out of the pocket.

“Well, we coach a scramble drill,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “We have rules. Widest, flush, clear, second. Certainly, you want guys moving in the direction of the quarterback. Javonte kind of came out of it, and so there’s a point at which we’re not going to throw it all the way back.”

Broncos Mike McGlinchey on where the team stands at this point in the season: "If you're hanging your head at this point of the season, I don't think you belong in this league. We're 5-5. We're right in the thick of it. And we kind of control our own destiny as this goes out." (Chris Tomasson)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman knows he needs to take advantage of every opportunity he gets, even with the addition of WR DeAndre Hopkins. Hardman added that he doesn’t view himself as a forgotten receiver on the offense.

“No, I don’t know. Man, I don’t really look at it like that. I think I’m more just; I’m always a guy of opportunity. I have always been like that since I got here, and that’s how I played that role. Whenever the opportunity comes or presents itself, just take advantage of it, no matter the circumstances,” Hardman said, via Chiefs Wire. “As far as a forgotten receiver. No, maybe they do. But, once I make a big play, they still know I’m there, you know, in a sense, but I’m just a guy whenever an opportunity presents itself, I just take advantage and just keep going like that.”