AFC Notes: Baron Browning, Josh Uche, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, Broncos OLB Baron Browning‘s name has been floating around as a possible candidate. Browning spoke about dealing with the rumors and focusing on things he can control.

“I can only control what I can control,” Browning said, via Mike Klis. “I can’t control what happens in the future, I have to stay in the moment. I do what I can to help this team win games. I would like to stay here. I don’t want to leave but some things are out of my control.”

Chiefs

Kansas City added OLB Josh Uche in a trade with the Patriots to bolster their pass rush. Uche talked about adjusting to DC Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme but praised the defensive coach for his success in the league.

“It’s a lot. Man, that’s what makes him (Steve Spagnuolo) so great,” Uche said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “He brings in smart, tough, dependable football players that can pick up and absorb much information. So, you know, I know it’s my first couple days in, but I’m working the best I can to absorb all that information.”

“He’s one of the legends in the league. Just from all the different schemes, he runs blitzes and pressures, you name it. I mean, yeah, he’s definitely a legend around the league. I mean, seeing him up close and personal day in and day out right now is like, I don’t know, it still doesn’t feel real. It’ll hit me soon, though.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said the team was surprised that LB Robert Spillane was able to return from his ankle injury.

“I went to him right after he got out of the tent and asked him — I thought what we all thought, that he was done,” Pierce said, via Raiders Wire. “He said ‘No, I’m fine. I’ll go out there.’ It was just, I think, one of those things that scared him. He’s a linebacker. He’s got a lot going on. This is a contract year for him, he’s a warrior, he loves ball, he loves being a leader, he’s a captain. . . Between him and Maxx [Crosby], you can’t pull those two guys off the field. You want more players like that.”

Pierce announced Spillane missed practice Friday with a knee injury, before adding: “Knowing Robert, he will play Sunday.” (Vic Tafur)