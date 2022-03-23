AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Odell Beckham, Steelers

Bengals
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Bengals could bring back DT Larry Ogunjobi after his deal with the Bears fell through but he still wants starter money and Cincinnati may be tapped out of what it’s willing to spend this offseason.
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor says the team still sees a bright future for G Jackson Carman, adding that they are going to work on his consistency. (Kelsey Conway)
Browns
- Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is confident that the NFL won’t tell QB Deshaun Watson or the Browns if they plan to suspend him and expect them to figure this out on their own.
- PFN’s Tony Pauline says there are no trades on the imminent horizon for Browns QB Baker Mayfield.
- He adds the Seahawks have bounced around the idea of trading for Mayfield but there’s no rush to do a deal right now. A deal for Mayfield might not materialize until right before the NFL draft.
- Pauline also points out the Browns have painted themselves into a corner as they have to get rid of Mayfield. He expects any team interested in Mayfield to ask Cleveland to take on a chunk of his $18.858 million salary for 2022.
- Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes the Browns aren’t seeking a first-round pick for Mayfield but their preference is to trade him as soon as possible. They don’t want to keep him on the roster and wait for a possible injury to another starter.
- Cabot adds the Browns have no plans to pay any of Mayfield’s salary in a trade, though it might not be up to them in the end given how the market for Mayfield has dwindled.
- She mentions they had some talks with the Colts but those didn’t go anywhere. The Texans are Lions are other potential landing spots, but those weren’t among Mayfield’s initial preferred destinations.
- Rams free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. has not ruled out a return to the Browns and is open to the possibility with Mayfield no longer in the picture. (Cabot)
- Cabot admits ownership is on good terms with Beckham and he was liked by his teammates. But the way he and the two teams parted ways last season would be hard to get past for a reunion.
- Cabot mentions Bills free agent DE Jerry Hughes is on the Browns’ radar this offseason.
- Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer met with the Browns and Saints before his Pro Day. (Aaron Wilson)
Steelers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Steelers still need a safety but he’s not sure how realistic it is to connect them to former Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu.
- Instead, Fowler notes they’re monitoring S Terrell Edmunds‘ market to potentially bring him back and Cowboys free agent S Damontae Kazee is a wildcard addition.
