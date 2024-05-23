AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Patriots

Bengals

The Bengals added to their TE depth by taking fourth-round TE Erick All who slid further than they expected. Cincinnati director of college scouting Mike Potts believes All is a steal and feels he will have no issue returning from injury.

“At the end of the day you have to put a value on it, and we think his tape is probably better than a guy you can get in the fourth round,” Potts said, via Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “The other thing that we factor in is the intangibles — the makeup, the drive, the toughness, the work ethic of these guys. Their character makeup.”

“Not every guy that is, let’s say a ‘C’ medical grade, is the same. Some guys don’t have as strong of work habits to rehab and really come back from a serious injury like the back. Some guys don’t love football as much. They’re not as motivated to get back out there and maybe beat their timeline on the injury.”

Browns

Zac Jackson notes Browns OT Hakeem Adeniji lined up at right tackle with Cleveland’s first-team offensive line with Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin unavailable.

lined up at right tackle with Cleveland’s first-team offensive line with and unavailable. Jackson mentions that the Browns’ second-team offensive line includes LT Lorenzo Thompson , LG Germain Ifedi, C Luke Wypler, RG Brian Allen and RT Roy Mbaeteka .

, LG C RG and RT . Browns RB Nyheim Hines (ACL) expects to return around the start of training camp or at some point early into camp. In the end, his goal is to be ready for Week 1, per Scott Petrak.

(ACL) expects to return around the start of training camp or at some point early into camp. In the end, his goal is to be ready for Week 1, per Scott Petrak. Browns DE Za’Darius Smith said he had options as a free agent including the Dolphins and Commanders, but wanted to play in Cleveland: “I had options like Miami, Washington, a couple places. But I wanted to be here.” (Jackson)

Patriots

Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick isn’t sold on New England first-round QB Drake Maye‘s comparisons to Bills QB Josh Allen.

“Well, I think (quarterback is) certainly a top need for them,” Belichick said, via the Pat McAfee Show. “Drake compares himself to Josh Allen. He’s been doing that quite a while – We’ll see about that. Josh Allen is a pretty special player now.”