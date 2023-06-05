AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard is aiming to hit double-digit sacks in the regular season, not including the sacks he will get in the playoffs.

“I got double-digits in ’21 including playoffs, but I want regular-season double-digits,” Hubbard said, according to Geoff Hobson of “I’ve been close. Last year I was on pace before I tore my calf … with (four) games to go and slowed me up.”

Browns

Adam Schefter explained the possibility of Cleveland being a landing spot for free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins.

“There is the Cleveland Browns. He worked with Deshaun Watson in the past, I am sure Watson wants to work with him again,” Schefter said, via Browns Wire. “The Browns certainly could use another wide receiver to compliment Amari Cooper although Donovan Peoples-Jones came on and they do have some other young wide receiving talent. But Cleveland would make some sense, but again, does DeAndre Hopkins want to go there?”

Schefter cautioned that the league may not be as high on Hopkins as the public is.

“I think the public is a lot more interested in DeAndre Hopkins than NFL teams are interested.”

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews expects their offense to be “dangerous” under OC Todd Monken.

“I think it’s going to be a dangerous offense,” Andrews said, via ProFootballTalk. “I really love what coach Monken’s had to teach and the way he’s teaching and the energy that he brings. Very enthusiastic. I think the sky’s the limit. I think for us it’s just about taking charge, taking control of this offense, making it ours and just keep on working.”