AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo said he sees DT D.J. Reader and CB Trae Waynes as extra draft picks since they each didn’t play much last season.

“One hundred percent, yes,” Anarumo said via Pro Football Talk. “D.J. Reader played only a couple hundred snaps for us last year. Trae Waynes didn’t play at all. I look at it that way for sure. That’s two new additions to the team, even though they were both with us here last year.”

Browns

The Browns signed DT Malik McDowell, a former second-round pick of the Seahawks who never played for the team due to injuring his head in an ATV accident.

He is now attempting a comeback following several off-field issues including assault, resisting arrest, concealing stolen property, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Browns’ GM Andrew Berry made a statement about the signing of McDowell.

“We are certainly aware of Malik’s past,” Berry said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “He is accountable for his actions and has had to live with the consequences for decisions earlier in his life. We believe Malik is in a good place, personally and medically. He has taken the necessary steps to get on a healthy path and has learned from his experiences. Malik understands the expectations we have of him as he attempts to make our football team. He is committed to taking advantage of the support network in place to become the best version of himself — both on and off the field — and we will support him as he attempts to make his return to football.”

Adam Schefter reports that Browns’ LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a heart issue that was found late during the draft process. It concerned most teams and caused him to fall out of the first round, despite the fact that he was medically cleared.

had a heart issue that was found late during the draft process. It concerned most teams and caused him to fall out of the first round, despite the fact that he was medically cleared. “I can’t begin to speculate in terms of what made him, I guess, allegedly drop, but I can say that we were very comfortable with him from a medical standpoint,” Berry said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com.

Albert Breer of SI thinks that the Browns’ defense is one of the better fits around the league for the uber-athletic linebacker from Notre Dame.

Ravens

Steelers

Now that the period to sign qualifying free agents is over, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Steelers to receive a third and a fifth-round compensatory pick for the loss of OLB Bud Dupree and OL Matt Feiler .

and OL . Korte points out if Steelers OL Joe Haeg doesn’t sustain his four-year snap average of 36.7 percent in Pittsburgh, he might no longer qualify as a compensatory free agent, which would take a seventh off the board from Tampa Bay and give Pittsburgh a sixth for the loss of CB Mike Hilton.