AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said LB Akeem Davis-Gaither will miss the season after undergoing foot surgery. (Jay Morrison)

Browns

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said QB Mason Rudolph was solid in replacing QB Ben Roethlisberger.

“He did what we expected him to do,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter. “He gave us a chance to win, but that’s not the first opportunity for him. This guy has been at it for a while, so we expected him to play well, and we thought he gave us a chance to win.”

Rudolph said the poor weather wasn’t an excuse for missing some throws.

“There are things you change, but obviously there are some throws I’d like to have back,” Rudolph said. “The weather affected everybody out there a bit, but you’ve got to find a way to get it done and we didn’t. I’ll take a look and try to fix those mistakes.”

Steelers CB Joe Haden ‘s foot injury is “nothing serious,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It’s unclear if Haden will miss any time but he avoided any serious damage.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Haden is day-to-day with a foot injury.

The Steelers think G Kevin Dotson has a high-ankle sprain and will miss some time. (Rapoport)

has a high-ankle sprain and will miss some time. (Rapoport) The Steelers consider OLB T.J. Watt week-to-week with hip and knee injuries, but they don’t expect him to miss the rest of the season. (Rapoport)