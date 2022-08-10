AFC Notes: Bengals, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals don’t have a lot of concern over QB Joe Burrow‘s recovery from appendix surgery but do want to make sure he regains the weight and strength he’s lost.

Browns

When asked about the NFL’s decision to appeal Browns QB Deshaun Watson‘s suspension, commissioner Roger Goodell said they felt it was their right to do.

“As you know, it’s a part of the CBA that two parties have the right. Either party could certainly challenge and appeal that and that was something that we thought was our right to do,” said Goodell, via NFL Media’s James Palmer.

Regarding seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, Goodell mentioned that disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson indicated that there was clear enough evidence on multiple violations.

“Because we’ve seen the evidence. [Robinson] was very clear about the evidence should we enforce the evidence. That there was multiple violations here, and they were egregious and it was predatory behavior. Those are things that we always felt were important for us to address in a way that’s responsible,” said Goodell.

Goodell continued that the league views four different violations by Watson as opposed to just one.

“I think that’s the case. That’s what the facts say,” said Goodell.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports the Browns would like to play Watson in some of Friday’s preseason opener against the Jaguars if he’s not suspended prior to the game.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said second-round OLB David Ojabo expects to return from his torn Achilles by the midway point of the regular season: “He swears he’s gonna be back midseason at the latest.” (ProFootballTalk)

Steelers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky appears to have a pretty clear lead as the starting quarterback so far in camp.

appears to have a pretty clear lead as the starting quarterback so far in camp. Fowler adds Mason Rudolph has been solid but there’s really only so much he can do and Trubisky appears pretty entrenched. What will be interesting to see, he adds, is if Pittsburgh keeps Rudolph and makes him the gameday No. 2 pushing first-round QB Kenny Pickett to the inactive list as the No. 3.

has been solid but there’s really only so much he can do and Trubisky appears pretty entrenched. What will be interesting to see, he adds, is if Pittsburgh keeps Rudolph and makes him the gameday No. 2 pushing first-round QB to the inactive list as the No. 3. Regarding RB Najee Harris , Fowler gets the sense the Steelers are just being careful with his foot injury and not exposing him to unnecessary risk given how much he’s expected to carry the ball this season. Harris is taking it in stride: “I always want to practice, always want to play, but I understand what they are doing. They want to see the other guys, see what they can do.”

, Fowler gets the sense the Steelers are just being careful with his foot injury and not exposing him to unnecessary risk given how much he’s expected to carry the ball this season. Harris is taking it in stride: “I always want to practice, always want to play, but I understand what they are doing. They want to see the other guys, see what they can do.” Fowler mentions the Steelers coaches have been happy so far with second-round WR George Pickens‘ approach to being a professional. He fell in the draft due to some concerns but has been one of the standouts of Steelers camp.