AFC Notes: Bengals, Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Justin Melo reports the Bengals recently completed a virtual meeting with Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson.
- Ryan Fowler reports that the Bengals are hosting Cincinnati OL Jeremy Cooper for a private workout.
- Aaron Wilson reports Stephen F. Austin DE BJ Thompson has met with the Bengals.
- Cincinnati invited Eastern Kentucky TE Dakota Allen to their local prospect workout day, via Aaron Wilson.
- The Bengals have scheduled a top-30 pre-draft visit with Arizona State RB Xazavian Valladay. (Mike Garafolo)
Ravens
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes that while this deal isn’t on the table now, at one point the Ravens were willing to give QB Lamar Jackson a multi-year offer with $133 million guaranteed at signing, $175 million guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed early in the contract and another $25 million in the fourth year that became guaranteed in year three.
- Breer adds the Ravens have also been willing to do a shorter-term, fully-guaranteed contract similar to what the Vikings have done with QB Kirk Cousins. And contrary to belief, Breer says Jackson has been open to different and creative ideas, though obviously no deal has been signed yet.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec expects the Ravens to be conscientious about not canceling out the fourth-round compensatory pick they’re currently projected to receive for the loss of G Ben Powers. They already canceled out a sixth-round pick for losing TE Josh Oliver by signing WR Nelson Agholor.
- Zrebiec points out free agents signed after May 1 don’t count toward the comp formula, so Baltimore will be freed up to pursue free agents after that date. Players like CB Marcus Peters or WR Demarcus Robinson might also sign before then and impact the Ravens in the formula.
- Zrebiec adds there’s a high chance the Ravens trade back from No. 22 in the first round to acquire more than the five picks they currently hold, though it will take a team wanting to trade up.
- Ravens assistants James Urban and Craig Ver Steeg have been reassigned to senior assistant/game-planning roles, per Zrebiec. Urban was the QB coach and Ver Steeg the RB coach. Pass-game specialist Keith Williams was moved to assistant WR coach and Falcons run-game specialist Danny Breyer was hired as an offensive QC coach.
- The Ravens love having a player they can effectively call up in case of an injury at any position on the offensive line, so Zrebiec believes they’ll exhaust every option to start at left guard before moving OL Patrick Mekari into the starting slot there.
- Ian Rapoport reports Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson had a top-30 visit with the Ravens.
- Jordan Schultz reports N.C. State G Chandler Zavala has had top-30 visits with multiple teams, including the Ravens.
- The Ravens hosted Virginia DB Anthony Johnson Jr. for a predraft visit on Tuesday, per Josh Norris.
- Shepherd RB Ronnie Brown will take an official visit with the Ravens. (Tony Pauline)
- Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on having five draft picks: “We have five picks. We wish we had more. Our goal is to get more.” (Zrebiec)
- DeCosta declined to say whether the Ravens will pick up LB Patrick Queen‘s fifth-year option. (Zrebiec)
Steelers
- Steelers TE Zach Gentry‘s one-year, $1,400,000 deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a base salary of $1,247,500, per OverTheCap.
- Steelers S Keanu Neal‘s two-year, $4,250,000 deal includes a $920,000 signing bonus and salaries of $1,080,000 in 2023 and $2,250,000 in 2024, per OverTheCap.
- Pittsburgh hosted four prospects for top 30 visits on Thursday, including TCU G Steve Avila, South Carolina CB Darius Rush, Georgia Tech DE Keion White, and Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez, according to Ray Fittipaldo.
- Matt Lombardo reports the Steelers met with Clemson DE KJ Henry following his pro day.
- Ian Rapoport reports Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson has a top 30 visit with the Steelers.
- Justin Melo reports Michigan State WR Jayden Reed has a visit scheduled with the Steelers as well.
- Billy Marshall mentions Baylor DT Siaki Ika and Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison are both in Pittsburgh right now, presumably visiting with the Steelers.
- Ryan Fowler reports that the Saints and Steelers have both had private dinner meetings with Georgia CB Kelee Ringo.
- The Steelers had three top-30 visits on Tuesday with Maryland CB Deonte Banks, as well as North Carolina State S Tanner Ingle and G Chandler Zavala. (Ray Fittipaldo)
- The Steelers are hiring former Arizona State OC Glenn Thomas as an offensive assistant. (Fittipaldo)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!