AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- In an exercise run by the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. and Jay Morrison, all Bengals fans polled elected to cut RT Bobby Hart as a cap casualty. No other potential offseason moves received unanimous support.
- Dehner says the Bengals will try to re-sign both DE Carl Lawson and CB William Jackson, but Jackson is likelier to test the market and find another team willing to pay more. The franchise tag remains an option to keep Lawson.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer confirms Lawson and Jackson are guys who would do very well on the open market.
- Bengals WR A.J. Green, S Shawn Williams, WR John Ross and CB Mackensie Alexander are all unlikely to be back, per Dehner.
- Dehner thinks the team will try to bring back P Kevin Huber, G Quinton Spain, S Brandon Wilson, WR Alex Erickson, LB Josh Bynes and QB Brandon Allen among their pending free agents.
- The Athletic’s Jay Morrison thinks the Bengals will put more of a premium on trying to add a starting right tackle in free agency rather than throwing a lot of cash at an interior lineman. With that in mind, he highlights Bills RT Daryl Williams and Steelers OL Matt Feiler as some potential options.
Ravens
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins gradually saw his role increase more and more as the season progressed, but he was still largely a committee back as a second-round rookie. Entering his second season, Dobbins is determined to prove the team has no choice but to give him the ball more.
“I want that weight on my shoulders,” Dobbins said via Ryan Mink of the team website. “In clutch time, I want my teammates to look at me and be like, ‘We want him touching the ball. We want him alongside of us in clutch time.’ I thrive on things like that. I pride myself on being a playmaker. I didn’t get to show that this year. Hopefully, I can share that with the whole world.”
- The Ravens hired Noah Riley to their football research department. (Twitter)
Steelers
- Regarding Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger‘s agent saying his client is expected to return for 2021, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport adds that Pittsburgh shouldn’t have any issues restructuring Roethlisberger’s $41.25 million cap number for next season by adding “a couple of years” to his current deal.
- According to Rapoport, the expectation is for the Steelers to give Roethlisberger a “big signing bonus” and extend his contract over three years in order to decrease his cap hit from $41.25 million.
- As for Steelers’ free-agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rapoport mentions it is still possible for the receiver to be re-signed but they must obviously improve their cap situation.