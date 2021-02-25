AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Logan Ulrich
Bengals

Ravens

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins gradually saw his role increase more and more as the season progressed, but he was still largely a committee back as a second-round rookie. Entering his second season, Dobbins is determined to prove the team has no choice but to give him the ball more.  

“I want that weight on my shoulders,” Dobbins said via Ryan Mink of the team website. “In clutch time, I want my teammates to look at me and be like, ‘We want him touching the ball. We want him alongside of us in clutch time.’ I thrive on things like that. I pride myself on being a playmaker. I didn’t get to show that this year. Hopefully, I can share that with the whole world.”

  • The Ravens hired Noah Riley to their football research department. (Twitter)

Steelers

  • Regarding Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger‘s agent saying his client is expected to return for 2021, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport adds that Pittsburgh shouldn’t have any issues restructuring Roethlisberger’s $41.25 million cap number for next season by adding “a couple of years” to his current deal. 
  • According to Rapoport, the expectation is for the Steelers to give Roethlisberger a “big signing bonus” and extend his contract over three years in order to decrease his cap hit from $41.25 million. 
  • As for Steelers’ free-agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rapoport mentions it is still possible for the receiver to be re-signed but they must obviously improve their cap situation. 

