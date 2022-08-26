AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

has made a compelling case to make the final roster, especially because Cincinnati’s depth is a little thin there at the moment. However, Dehner adds what the Bengals probably need to do is add some help via claim or trade during roster cuts to allow them to develop George and not play him before he’s ready.

Dehner points out there was no rotation at left guard during joint practices with the Rams between fourth-round G Cordell Volson and G Jackson Carman, indicating Volson won the job.

Ravens

Steelers

Steelers QBs coach Mike Sullivan said that team has been pleased with first-round QB Kenny Pickett‘s development so far this offseason.

“Kenny is progressing in a way that we are pleased with,” Sullivan said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “Every rookie, until he gets out there in a real game — it was real football, but preseason real football is different, just like postseason football is different — until one is in that situation, you never truly know. Knowing everything that he has done at this point, we are confident in him, but you never know until he is out there for real.”

Sullivan points out that Pickett has not been overwhelmed by the NFL and is showing poise in the pocket.

“The thing that stood out with Kenny from the games is that it hasn’t been too big for him,” Sullivan said. “He has gone in and performed very well and not been overwhelmed by the circumstances and the situations and the pressure. Secondly, he has shown a knack, particularly in this second game, to have poise and anticipation. He made some throws with defenders right up in his face. He is seeing better, and what I mean by that is he will come off on the sidelines and have a very good recollection of what happened and what he saw and why he did what he did.”

Sullivan said he evaluates quarterbacks by observing how they do on third downs, two-minute situations and in the red zone.

“The big areas where quarterbacks will be evaluated — third down, two-minute, red zone,” Sullivan said. “He has enjoyed great success in these two games, but there are going to be times that things aren’t going to work out like that, and the ball isn’t quite coming off your hand right. Issues with protections or coverages, whatever the issue it is being able to respond in the face of adversity.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin announced veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky would start the final preseason game, with Pickett next in line for reps and QB Mason Rudolph closing out the game. (Ray Fittipaldo)