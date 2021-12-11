AFC Notes: Bills, Colts, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen said that they must “start winning games” in order to solidify their chance at the playoffs but thinks they “control our own destiny.”

“Everything we want is still in front of us,” Allen said, via the Bills’ official Twitter. “We gotta start winning games to accomplish what we want to accomplish. But like I said, everything’s is right in front of us, we kind of get to control our own destiny.”

Allen added that there is a clear “sense of urgency” around the team and is confident that they can turn things around.

“There is a sense of urgency with us,” said Allen. “Very confident in our guys. We have some great leaders, we got some true professionals on this team, this can be one that can rip us apart or bring us together and I think the latter. I think we’ll get things rolling- I don’t think, I know for a fact that we will because of the makeup we have.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott admits that there is frustration around the organization and thinks they must all collectively be better.

“Guys are frustrated, I’m frustrated but we have to find a way to move on,” McDermott said. “We’ve been inconsistent. Did we have opportunities to win the game? Darn right we did. We have to ask why. You got to coach better, you got to play better, it’s not just one person it’s all of us.”

Colts

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe mentions an extension for G Quenton Nelson will be among the Colts’ top priorities this offseason, with that number expected to come in above $16 million a year.

Patriots

Patriots’ LB Kyle Van Noy pinpointed the exact moment where rookie QB Mac Jones won over the team and proved that he belonged as the starter in New England.

“What’s been impressive I would say with Mac is, and I don’t want this to sound bad or anything, but when Cam was out for that week, and it was the day before we went against the Giants (in joint practices), he was balling against us,” Van Noy said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “It was like, ‘Oh, this dude’s good.’ When I tell you (Jones) loves football and he’s a Patriot, that is him, bro. I love him, too. He’s good. He’s really good. I’ve been impressed. For being 23, to handle the things that he’s handled, to be respectful, to get the teammates — like, he’s cool with all the teammates, vets, younger guys — it’s impressive, bro. That’s tough to do. His development, the way he wants to work, and (his) attention to detail is impressive, and he’s only going to get better. The more he sees it, he’s like, ‘All right, I saw it. I can diagnose it again. I’m good.’ The more he can see reps, the better he’s going to be. It’s going to be impressive to watch, and I’m very, very happy I’m on his team.”