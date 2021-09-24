AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills’ HC Sean McDermott addressed the play of QB Josh Allen through the first two weeks of the season.

“You look at what he did in last week’s game… there was a lot of growth between Week 1 and Week 2 that’s maybe not being talked about,” McDermott said via video conference. “I just feel like, things that, execution wise and running the operation. You look at even just a couple of throws that were within five yards of the line of scrimmage. When you go back and look at the tape, those throws aren’t made by every quarterback in the league. Smart football wins. You look at the throwaway in the red zone on first down on one or two occasions. That’s probably not talked about. But it’s a smart football play.”

Allen spoke to the media as well and took responsibility for not playing well so far this season and said he is working on improving areas where he underperformed.

“It’s no secret that I didn’t play great last game and I didn’t play great the week before,” Allen said via press conference. “Stuff I’m working on and just got to push through it and find ways to be better for this team. Whether it’s finding the check down early and just trying to get into a groove.”

QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: CB Dane Jackson (knee), CB Levi Wallace (knee)

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk previously reported that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, even though he's facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and 10 criminal complaints.

The issue for Miami, according to Florio, isn’t Watson’s legal situation. Instead, it’s the Texans’ asking price for their quarterback, which is believed to be three first-round picks and two second-round picks.

The Dolphins appear to be the only serious suitor for Watson right now and Florio believes they should step up to close the deal.

Dolphins second-round OL Liam Eichenberg said he’s participated at guard and tackle this week in practice. (Joe Schad)

Jets

Jets LB C.J. Mosley said their coaching staff wanted him to reduce his weight over the offseason, resulting in the linebacker dropping from 245 pounds to 231.

“They gave off enough little hints,” Mosley said, via Connor Hughes of The Athletic. “So I figured, OK then. Let’s get this weight down.”

Mosley said he was focused on being “100 percent ready” for 2021 after opting out of last season.

“Why go out when I can get extra work in, watch more film, get a workout in, or get on the field?” Mosley said. “That’s where my mindset was. I was focused on getting my body right and making sure I was 100 percent ready for the season.”

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich said that Mosely managing his weight is important for the speed required in their defense.

“It’s a credit to him,” Ulbrich said. “To understand that in this defense, there’s going to be a lot of stress on him, especially from a coverage standpoint, where he’s going to be put in a lot of situations where he’s going to be on speed, without help. Got a clear understanding of that in the spring, worked his butt off this month off, came back 231. That’s amazing.”

Ulbrich reiterated his praise of Mosely’s work to get his weight to 231 pounds.

“He’s not a small man. He is a big man, big structure to him. Getting to 231 took a lot of work. I know from a diet perspective, exercise perspective, all those things. You’re seeing it now. For a guy, not to say he is the oldest, but he’s played a little bit. This is as good of movement as I’ve ever seen from him. Excited to see what he can do within this defense.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports Jets first-round QB Zach Wilson suffered his groin injury in Week 1 against the Panthers.

suffered his groin injury in Week 1 against the Panthers. OUT for Week 3: RB Tevin Coleman (illness)

for Week 3: RB Tevin Coleman (illness) DOUBTFUL for Week 3: WR Jamison Crowder (groin)

for Week 3: WR Jamison Crowder (groin) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: DE John Franklin-Myers (calf)