AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills HC Sean McDermott mentioned the team needs to continue adding speed.

“We’re going to continue to build this as well, and we’re going to continue to address areas of need, and I think not just this year, but evolving with how the game continues to evolve, that we have to continue to evolve with it and try and be out in front of it, all the time,” McDermott said, via Bills.com. “So that’s what we have to do and one of the areas that we have to continue to look at – matching team speed on both sides of the ball.”

Dolphins

Adam Beasley of PFN reports the Dolphins’ top target at head coach is Bills OC Brian Daboll .

. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Dolphins will have second interviews early next week and that the team is in no rush to sign their next head coach.

NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe adds the team wishes to keep most of their defensive assistant coaching staff and have spoken with candidates about this.

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Dolphins worked out WR Devonte Dedmon. Miami later signed him to a futures deal.

Patriots

The Patriots have a massive decision to make this offseason with CB J.C. Jackson, an impending free agent who has become one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

“I’m a lockdown corner, so I like being on the island,” Jackson said, via Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic. “That’s what I get paid to do. I’m trying to create my own island. I haven’t come up with a name yet. But it’s coming real soon. I love playing for the New England Patriots, playing under coach Belichick. I have grown as a football player since I’ve been here. … It’s a place that gave me a chance from Day 1. I would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.”