AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills T Dion Dawkins is happy that former QB coach and passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator, noting that QB Josh Allen is most comfortable with Dorsey.

“Everything starts with the quarterback and the fact that Josh is the most comfortable with Dorsey, the rest will all fall into place,” Dawkins said, via BuffaloBills.com. “Dorsey is a good dude. . . . If you notice every time we score, I find Dorsey and I sprint at him. It’s been a fun thing to do. It just shows that he’s relating to his players in a special way and now that we are officially his players, he’s already one step ahead.”

According to Walter Cherepinsky , the Falcons Dameon Pierce, with the are very high on Florida RB, with the Lions , Bills, and Packers also showing a lot of interest in him.

Dolphins

Jets HC Robert Saleh said that he doesn’t want 49ers OC Mike McDaniel to come to the division. Saleh credited McDaniel for his innovative offense and ability to communicate with people.

“Mike is phenomenal,” Saleh said, via Dolphins Wire. “His mindset, the way he creates things, the outside-the-box thinking, his ability to communicate with people, he’s as good as they get. He’s been with Kyle [Shanahan] for longer than any of us have,” Saleh continued. “He’s been there since he and I were [quality control coaches], sitting across from each other with the Houston Texans back in ‘06. He’s brilliant, and he’s every bit deserving to be a head coach. I would not like him to come to the division. But if it happens, so be it.”

According to Peter Schrager, if the Dolphins hire McDaniel as HC, he could bring former 49ers TEs coach Jon Embree with him to Miami.

with him to Miami. Peter Schrager reports that the Dolphins interviewed McDaniel for ten hours on Friday and are set to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore on Saturday.

Jets

Jemery Fowler mentions that executives have said to keep an eye on the Jets, who have four of the first 38 picks this year.

Fowler says New York could look to trade up for two of three premium players with lineman, tight end, and secondary being positions to watch.