AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Bills QB Josh Allen on the team’s comeback win over the Ravens: “The second half, our guys put their heads down and they worked…we just found a way.” (Mike Giardi)
- Allen also mentioned S Jordan Poyer, who had two interceptions and told reporters he would be fine after having the wind knocked out of him on the second one: “That’s why we love him. He’s going to put his body on the line. Just the intensity, the love he plays with.” (Giardi)
- When the team was down in the first half, Allen knew the team would respond: “It would be very difficult if we didn’t have the guys in the locker room that we do…this locker room has a lot of love in it. When you have that, I don’t think you ever feel that way.” (Giardi)
- The Bills elected to go with S Damar Hamlin as the starter next to Jordan Poyer instead of Jaquan Johnson, and the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia thinks it’s because Hamlin is a better fit at replacing veteran Micah Hyde‘s role as the center field eraser.
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will be interviewed as a part of the NFL and NFLPA’s investigation into his injury early this week.
- Schefter adds the investigation is expected to take another week or two and a league official says the results will be available “almost immediately after.”
- According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins plans to appeal his fine for grabbing Bills QB Josh Allen near the groin area in Week 3.
- Pelissero says Wilkins denies the act. However, he had to issue a public apology for a similar incident while he was at Clemson.
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes the Jets aren’t expecting QB Zach Wilson to be a savior for them this season but it is important they see gradual growth over the course of the season. Cimini adds Wilson had some raggedy moments in practice this week.
- The Jets didn’t expect fourth-round RT Max Mitchell to be ready to play this year, thinking he’d need a year in an NFL strength program, but HC Robert Saleh says they’ve been pleasantly surprised: “He’s been ascending at a rapid level, which is pretty cool.”
- Jets QB Zach Wilson called the victory over the Steelers an “ugly win” but told reporters it was the most fun he’s had playing football in a long time. (Zack Rosenblatt)
