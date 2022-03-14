AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- PFF’s Doug Kyed reports the Bills are a team to watch when it comes to recently released Browns WR Jarvis Landry.
- New Bills G Rodger Saffold believes he will start at left guard but is open to playing other positions if needed. (Jay Skurski)
- Saffold spoke about his desire to join the Bills from Buffalo on Monday afternoon: “Every culture is not the same. I can tell with this team the culture is amazing. The facilities are top of the line.” (Sal Capaccio)
- Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie had the same sentiments on re-signing with the Bills on Monday: “I really wanted to be here. I love being here, so it wasn’t that hard.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reports Dolphins LB Brennan Scarlett has drawn interest from multiple teams, and Miami is interested in bringing him back.
Jets
- Free-agent RB J.D. McKissic could be someone to watch for the Jets as a potential complement to RB Michael Carter in the offense of OC Mike LaFleur. (Connor Hughes)
- Hughes reports that new Jets G Laken Tomlinson will play right guard with Jets, while G Alijah Vera-Tucker will stay on the left side.
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports the Patriots initially offered OL Ted Karras a three-year deal for $15 million before dropping it to $13 million. He signed for three years and $18 million with the Bengals.
- ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reports Dolphins LB Brennan Scarlett is drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Patriots.
- The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian notes that with QB Brian Hoyer re-signing, Patriots backup QB Jarrett Stidham could be traded to a team like the Raiders, who are likely losing their backup QB Marcus Mariota to free agency.
