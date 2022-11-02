AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills GM Brandon Beane mentioned they looked into Christian McCaffrey before he was traded to the 49ers. (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Beane added he spoke to Panthers GM Scott Fitterer about McCaffrey but never made an official offer. (Getzenberg)
- Beane also said that they looked into acquiring Saints RB Alvin Kamara, but they never heard back from New Orleans: “I never spoke to their GM.” (Joe Buscaglia)
- Regarding Buffalo acquiring S Dean Marlowe from the Falcons, Beane said they narrowed down their options to around 10 safeties and were interested in trading for a safety before Jordan Poyer‘s elbow injury. (Sal Capaccio)
- Beane mentioned Poyer is considered “day-to-day” and is “still healing up.” (Buscaglia)
- However, Poyer did not practice on Wednesday and a source said he’s probably “week-to-week.” (Ian Rapoport)
- As for the Bills being connected to running backs ahead of the trade deadline, Beane said the reports were “more rumors than fact.” (Capaccio)
- Beane said new RB Nyheim Hines gives them a “weapon” as a ball carrier: “He’s a weapon with the ball in his hands. … We just felt this was a chance to add another guy Ken Dorsey, Josh and the crew can use. Also as a punt returner, too.” (Ryan O’Halloran)
- Beane doesn’t think Hines’ addition will impact second-round RB James Cook in their offense: “This shouldn’t affect James at all.” (Buscaglia)
- Beane said they are taking things day-by-day with CB Tre’Davious White (knee) and aren’t putting expectations on his return. (Buscaglia)
- Beane said G Ike Boettger (Achilles) has a “good chance” to return from the PUP list at some point this season and they will at least evaluate him in his 21-day practice window. (Buscaglia)
Dolphins
- When asked if he sees the Dolphins as Super Bowl contenders, GM Chris Grier responded that they have a strong team: “I’m not into predictions but I do think we have a good team.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- Grier had high praise of Tua Tagovailoa‘s performance this season and thinks he has a “special connection” to HC Mike McDaniel: “We are very, very happy with how Tua’s playing … Him and Mike, their connection is really special. It’s been really fun watching him.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- As for why Miami didn’t trade for a defensive back, Grier said they have confidence in that positions group: “Our coaching staff feels very strongly we have a good group of guys.” (Adam Beasley)
- Grier said they received no calls about TE Mike Gesicki and they did not shop him around. (Adam Beasley)
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh acknowledged QB Zach Wilson must “play better” and they also need to find ways to help him improve: “He always has to play better. As soon as you step on the field, you have to play better. He has to play better and we’ve got to find ways to help him.” (ProFootballTalk)
- Jets GM Joe Douglas said they are committed to WR Elijah Moore despite his recent trade request: “We love Elijah. We all stood on the table to take him. We think the world of him. We’re a football family and when there’s an issue we like to handle that in-house. [He has a] really bright future as a New York Jet.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Douglas added they received some calls about Moore, but they were not interested in dealing him: “[He] was always going to be a New York Jet.” (Brian Costello)
- As for WR Denzel Mims also requesting a trade, Douglas said they “think the world” of both receivers: “We think the world of both these guys. We love them here in New York. Both guys love football, work hard and you’ve seen Denzel’s work pay off.” (Rosenblatt)
- Douglas said there is no concern about Wilson’s three interceptions in Week 8 against the Patriots: “Look, we’re 4-1 with Zach as our quarterback … I’m sure he’d say he’d want those throws back but he also had nine explosive passes. There’s a lot of good to take away from that game … we love Zach.” (Rosenblatt)
- As for OT Mekhi Becton (knee), Douglas said they are optimistic that he’ll be ready for OTAs: “Really optimistic he will be ready for OTAs.” (Rich Cimini)
- Douglas said they are confident RB Breece Hall (knee) and G Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) will return to full strength in 2023: “Two young players that were having Pro Bowl caliber seasons. You could argue All-Pro caliber seasons…Our docs are very optimistic that they’re going to come back full strength next year and hit the ground running.” (Cimini)
- Jets WR Corey Davis did not practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day. Saleh added that Davis is “on the fence” for Week 9. (Rosenblatt)
- Regarding Moore’s usage going forward, Saleh said their receiver rotation will “balance out” going forward and they want to get Moore involved more frequently. (Connor Hughes)
- Saleh said first-round DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) will be active for Week 9. (Hughes)
- Jets veteran QB Joe Flacco was disappointed about his demotion to the third team: “I’m ultimately disappointed about it … there’s some kind of reason for it, but I’m not sure it’s my job to understand it.” (Rosenblatt)
Patriots
- Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn said that he took reps at guard last week in practice. (Zack Cox)
- The Patriots worked out three offensive linemen on Tuesday including G Hayden Howerton, C Michal Menet and G Jack Snyder. (Aaron Wilson)
