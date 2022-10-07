AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Teddy Bridgewater, Jets, Duane Brown

Bills

When looking ahead to the Steelers’ Week 5 game against the Bills, HC Mike Tomlin had high praise of veteran DE Von Miller.

“He’s Von Miller,” Tomlin said, via NFL.com. “Some guys are aliens visiting from another planet, you know, and that’s just the reality of it. Man, in the National Football League, you’ve got to respect all these guys — they’re all freaky. But some guys are even freaky in our setting. And he’s just one of those guys.”

Tomlin reflected on coaching Miller in the 2018 Pro Bowl.

“I spent a week with him in Orlando when we coached the Pro Bowl and just to see the professional and scientific approach that he takes to his craft, even in a setting like that, that guy was the reason we won that Pro Bowl game,” Tomlin said. “I know we don’t spend a lot of time talking about the outcomes of Pro Bowl games, but Von Miler took over that Pro Bowl game and gave us all quality checks, man. And we appreciate his efforts.”

Tomlin added that he has “a lot of respect” for Miller’s Pass Rush Summit, which he’s hosted for the past six years.

“We talk about his talents often,” Tomlin said. “But this guy is a scientist. He works at his craft. He encourages, trains others to do so that are like him. That edge rush summit and things that he’s a critical component of, I’ve got a lot of respect for.”

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater said he’s focused on being himself heading into Week 5 and is taking examples from his time with the Saints under Drew Brees.

“Honestly, it’s just be yourself,” said Bridgewater, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I can’t be Tua. I had to learn that lesson when I was in New Orleans. I couldn’t be Drew Brees. As long as I continue to be myself … there’s a sense of relief [for his teammates].”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel feels “very fortunate” to have Bridgewater available and thinks he improves the entire quarterbacks’ room.

“To have not only his past history help him but everything he’s done in the building, it’s a huge, humongous deal,” McDaniel said. “So I feel very fortunate. Tua will tell you himself, and Skylar [Thompson], the whole [quarterback] room is better at their jobs because of Teddy.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said that Bridgewater understands his playing style and is able to communicate what he wants from him.

“Teddy understands my play style and I understand where he wants me to be at on the field,” Hill said. “That’s how we connected deep down the field against the Bengals. Just me and him on the same page. Him telling me, ‘Hey ‘Reek, if we get a certain coverage, I need you on this side of the hash. I need you here.’ And stuff like that. So just us being able to recognize things together and being on the same page. I try to have a good relationship with all of my quarterbacks.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said that they are treating WR Tyreek Hill for a quad issue and are hopeful that he’ll play in Week 5: “We are treating it. And we are hopeful he will play.” (Barry Jackson)

said that they are treating WR for a quad issue and are hopeful that he’ll play in Week 5: “We are treating it. And we are hopeful he will play.” (Barry Jackson) McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa is progressing through the league’s concussion protocol and will not travel to Week 5’s game at the Jets. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

is progressing through the league’s concussion protocol and will not travel to Week 5’s game at the Jets. (Marcel Louis-Jacques) McDaniel added that Tagovailoa will not be placed on the injured reserve this week and they are “still gathering information.”

Jets LT Duane Brown said that Wednesday’s practice was a “step forward in the right direction” with his recovery from a shoulder injury and will see how he feels in practice leading into Sunday’s game.

“We’ll see,” Brown said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “[Wednesday] was a really good step forward in the right direction. [Thursday] we’ll get the pads on and turn up the intensity a little more. I’m feeling pretty good right now. That’s all I can say.”

Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, who lined up at left tackle in Week 4, said it’s up to his coaches whether to play right tackle if Brown is able to play.

“I don’t know man,” Vera-Tucker said. “Me, being as confident as I am, I would say yeah. But at the end of the day that’s up to coach.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh said OT Duane Brown (shoulder) was “full-go” at Friday’s practice and will be a game-time decision. (Zack Rosenblatt)