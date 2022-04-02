AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum expects Bills WR Stefon Diggs, who has two years remaining on his contract which pays above $12 million each season, to command a contract that exceeds Tyreek Hill‘s $30 million average and Davante Adams‘ $28 million per year average.

“When you look at the top of the market with Davante Adams, obviously Tyreek Hill, they’re pushing the market,” Tannenbaum said, via Alaina Getzenberg. “We kind of coalesced around $20-21 million (per year for wide receivers) for a while, and when DeAndre Hopkins went out to Arizona from Houston, pushed it to $27 million. Now … anywhere between $25 to roughly 30 million a year for Adams and Hill, and based on how Diggs has played, he’s certainly in that conversation as well, which is always good news/bad news for Buffalo, which is he’s played terrific. He’s come over, helped, been part of the solution. If I’m Diggs, I’m thinking I don’t want to take anything less than Tyreek Hill or Adams.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane said they’ve had “open dialogue” with Diggs since the end of last season and intimated that a potential extension could get done this offseason.

“We’ve had open dialogue since the season ended,” Beane said. “Stef and I have talked a couple times and he’s got a really good agent [Adisa Bakari] who I’ve dealt with before. As I said a couple week ago, and I’ve always said back to Josh’s contract or somebody else’s, contracts get done when they’re supposed to get done. If something gets done at some point this offseason, we’d let you know.”

Beane reiterated that he wants Diggs to be paid fairly at his market value.

“I want to give all players their respect and a fair pay, whoever it is, and Stef’s no different,” Beane said. “I think the world of Stef, I think what he’s brought our team has been great. He’s been great for Josh. He’s been great for our offense and his leadership has stepped up and we want to see Stef in Buffalo for years to come.”

Jets

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is meeting with the Jets and Ravens on Saturday and was heavily scouted by the Lions during his workout in the afternoon, according to Tony Pauline.

Patriots