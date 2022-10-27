AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills DC Leslie Frazier said that CB Tre’Davious White (knee) is close to returning and they’ll continue evaluating him in practice ahead of Week 8.

“(White) is making great progress, and we’re looking forward to when he can go out there with our normal players and playing in a game,” Frazier said, via the team’s official site. “It doesn’t seem like we’re that far away from that, but we’ll see how this week goes. But so far, so good.”

Jets

Regarding the situation with Jets WR Elijah Moore , OC Mike LaFleur said the receiver did not “blow up” at him before practice on Thursday but there was a “conversation” between the two. (Connor Hughes)

, OC said the receiver did not “blow up” at him before practice on Thursday but there was a “conversation” between the two. (Connor Hughes) LaFleur added that he’s glad Moore wants more action: “You want all these guys to want the ball.” ( Zack Rosenblatt

LaFleur said they are considering moving Moore to the slot role and putting first-round WR Garrett Wilson on the outside. (Connor Hughes)

on the outside. (Connor Hughes) Jets RB James Robinson believes Jaguars HC Doug Pederson‘s comments about knee soreness were an excuse to phase him out of the game plan. (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the crux of the Patriots’ current quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe is HC Bill Belichick ‘s belief that he can treat the quarterback position just like every other spot on the field. That approach has worked for him in the past but also blown up at times.

and fourth-rounder is HC ‘s belief that he can treat the quarterback position just like every other spot on the field. That approach has worked for him in the past but also blown up at times. One key difference, however, is Breer points out Belichick’s quarterback moves in the past have usually had a clear objective. It’s not clear what he’s trying to do with Jones and Zappe.

Breer adds it is clear the Patriots do not have full confidence in Jones right now, and that will make it hard for the locker room to have confidence in him as well, which is a curious way to handle a young first-round pick.

Belichick replied in short answers when asked if he needs to build Jones back up: “We’ll see how it goes today. I don’t know. You can ask him that. I’m not going to speak for him. I coach him every day. And all the other players.” (Mike Giardi)

Belichick when asked Wednesday if Jones and Zappe are competing for the starting job: “I’m not saying that.” (Zack Cox)

Jones took the first-team reps in practice on Wednesday and will reportedly start against the Jets in Week 8 but declined confirm that to reporters. He did add Belichick has done a “really good job of being open” with him. (Andrew Siciliano)

Belichick said Jones fully participated in Wednesday’s practice and expects him to play in Week 8: “Mac did a full workload yesterday. I expect him to be fully available and ready to go for the game.” (Andrew Siciliano)