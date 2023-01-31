AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg notes that based on Bills GM Brandon Beane ‘s comments, it seems more likely Buffalo re-signs LB Tremaine Edmunds than S Jordan Poyer : “Draft, develop, re-sign. Like where that guy has gone is, he’s just been amazing to watch his growth … very proud of who he is.”

‘s comments, it seems more likely Buffalo re-signs LB than S : “Draft, develop, re-sign. Like where that guy has gone is, he’s just been amazing to watch his growth … very proud of who he is.” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia lists Bills RB Nyheim Hines , WR Isaiah McKenzie and DT Tim Settle as potential cuts this offseason. Releasing Hines would save the most but he adds the team could approach him about a pay cut.

, WR and DT as potential cuts this offseason. Releasing Hines would save the most but he adds the team could approach him about a pay cut. McKenzie and Settle were basically starters this past season But Buscaglia points out the Bills have mentioned the need to upgrade at those positions which could prompt them to seek the savings, although it’s only a couple million apiece.

The most likely move for the Bills to create cap space is restructuring QB Josh Allen , per Buscaglia. That would add more than $21 million in cap space.

, per Buscaglia. That would add more than $21 million in cap space. Despite Bills OLB Von Miller ‘s age at 34, Buscaglia writes restructuring his deal makes a lot of sense too, as the team committed to him for three years anyway. He also expects WR Stefon Diggs ‘ deal to be restructured, adding another $16 million in total in space.

‘s age at 34, Buscaglia writes restructuring his deal makes a lot of sense too, as the team committed to him for three years anyway. He also expects WR ‘ deal to be restructured, adding another $16 million in total in space. Though Bills LT Dion Dawkins and LB Matt Milano would also count as core players for Buffalo, Buscaglia thinks the team will want to avoid touching their deals to preserve some flexibility in the future.

and LB would also count as core players for Buffalo, Buscaglia thinks the team will want to avoid touching their deals to preserve some flexibility in the future. Down the road this year, Buscaglia mentions the Bills could restructure CB Tre’Davious White ‘s contract if they need more space.

‘s contract if they need more space. Buscaglia says extensions for DT Ed Oliver, C Mitch Morse and S Micah Hyde are possible as a way to lower their cap hit for 2023. Morse and Hyde are older, so those deals would be shorter. Oliver is young enough that the team could see him as a major piece going forward.

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes that while the Jets like QB Mike White a lot, viewing him as a high-end backup or low-end starter, they might not have room for him on the roster depending on which veteran passer they land.

Patriots

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport believes Patriots OC Bill O’Brien plans to be with the team well beyond next season and doesn’t view his second stint with the team as a stepping stone for his next coaching job.

“For O’Brien, look, I know originally there was some concern maybe from Patriots world that he would come in, be the OC and then leave for a head coaching job,” Rapoport said, via Patriots Wire. “I kind of don’t get that sense now. I kind of get the sense it’s much more of a long-term thing, and if that’s the case, even better for everyone involved.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss says Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers is exactly the kind of player New England loves to re-sign, but the challenge this offseason will be Meyers’ market, as he’s the best free-agent receiver available and that position has increased in value.

is exactly the kind of player New England loves to re-sign, but the challenge this offseason will be Meyers’ market, as he’s the best free-agent receiver available and that position has increased in value. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says Patriots staff members, who have been coaching at the Shrine Bowl, have raved about Mississippi State OLB Tyrus Wheat and Ohio State DL Taron Vincent.