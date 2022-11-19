AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Mac Jones

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said CB Tre’Davious White (knee) will not play in Week 11: “He’s not ready to play.” (Jay Skurski)

Jets

Regarding the Jets’ upcoming game against the Patriots, QB Zach Wilson doesn’t feel like he has something to prove after throwing three interceptions in Week 8 versus New England.

“Excited because it’s another challenge. This is a big divisional game for us obviously,” Wilson said, via NFL.com. “So not necessarily to feel like I got to prove anything, like, ‘Last game didn’t go great and I have to do something different this time.'”

Jets HC Robert Saleh thinks that Wilson’s mistakes in their previous game against the Patriots are all “teachable moments.”

“From a narrative standpoint, to try to attack a young man for four or five plays that are four or five teachable moments, in my mind, I think we’re missing the big picture on it,” Saleh said.

Jets HC Robert Saleh is confident that WR Corey Davis (knee) will return for Week 12 against the Bears. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

An NFL GM who spoke with Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post said he could see Patriots HC Bill Belichick trading QB Mac Jones next year.

“I think Belichick will trade him (in 2023),” the GM said. “He moves fast when it’s not what he thought it was going to be. He doesn’t care how high he drafted them.”