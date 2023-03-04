AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Zach Wilson, Patriots

Bills

stepping away: “He had a great year with us last year, and he had several great years the whole time he’s been there. So, I didn’t see it coming, especially the timing of it.” (Alaina Getzenberg) USC WR Jordan Addison said he met with the Bills at the NFL Combine, per Ryan O’Halloran.

Jets

Despite a disappointing 2022 season, Jets GM Joe Douglas says their stance on Zach Wilson and his upside hasn’t changed.

“Again, our stance on Zach hasn’t changed,” Douglas said, via NFL.com. “We feel like Zach has a very high ceiling. Obviously, the first two years haven’t played out the way that anybody’s hoped, but we still feel like there’s a very high ceiling with Zach. In my time in the league, I’ve found that when players love this game and players work their tails off, they usually hit their ceiling. We feel like Zach definitely has those traits. So still feel strongly that Zach is gonna be able to hit his ceiling.”

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports the Packers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make his intentions known for next season, which has quarterback-needy teams like the Jets in a “wait-and-see” pattern.

to make his intentions known for next season, which has quarterback-needy teams like the Jets in a “wait-and-see” pattern. Howe writes if Rodgers wants to continue his career in Green Bay, the Jets, and other teams will likely turn their attention to Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Patriots

Jeff Howe of The Athletic, citing sources, reports Patriots’ backup QB Bailey Zappe will have a chance to push Mac Jones for the starting spot going into next season but it’s Jones’ “job to lose.”

will have a chance to push for the starting spot going into next season but it’s Jones’ “job to lose.” According to Howe, HC Bill Belichick instructed the coaching staff “not to be too hard” on Jones last season and take a constructive approach with him.