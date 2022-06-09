AFC Notes: Bills, Tremaine Edmunds, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Per the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon and Eagles scouting director Brandon Hunt , formerly with the Steelers, were the two outside candidates the Bills interviewed for their assistant GM opening.

Jets

Regarding the Jets adding several players to their offense including TE C.J. Uzomah, TE Tyler Conklin, second-round RB Breece Hall, and first-round WR Garrett Wilson, OC Mike LaFleur believes that they will be able to effectively spread the football.

“(It’s) not too difficult,” LaFleur said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “But there is only one ball and I’m sure we’ll have that conversation in the room at some point. But ultimately if you’ve got the right guys, organically it’s going to all figure itself out and they’ll understand it.”

Jets RB Michael Carter isn’t concerned about potentially being buried on the depth chart.

“I think winning cures all,” said Carter. “When you win, they’ll see it. I think it comes to a point where beggars can’t be choosers, man. We won four games last season. So we’ve got to do whatever it takes. Whenever we get the ball in our hands we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”

Carter pointed out he split carries in college with former teammate and current Broncos RB Javonte Williams , so a timeshare with Hall shouldn’t be a problem, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini: “For the first time in my life, that showed me we can all eat.”

Patriots

Patriots WR DeVante Parker has only worked with QB Mac Jones for a short time since his trade from the Dolphins but watched him play twice last season and gave his thoughts on what he has seen from the sophomore so far.

“He’s a leader,” Parker said, via PatriotsWire.com. “He’s a young guy, but he’s vocal as a leader. That’s what this team needs. And even though I’ve just been out here a few weeks, I still see it.”

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers said he still wants to stay with the team on a long-term basis: “Definitely. Who wouldn’t, honestly?” (Zack Cox)

said he still wants to stay with the team on a long-term basis: “Definitely. Who wouldn’t, honestly?” (Zack Cox) As for why Meyers still hasn’t signed his second-round tender, he said he’s “bad at multitasking.”