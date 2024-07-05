AFC Notes: Bo Nix﻿, Broncos, Raiders, Ravens

Broncos

After adding first-round QB Bo Nix in the draft, Broncos HC Sean Payton spoke on their desire to utilize Nix’s mobility.

“We’ve always valued that in the position, players that can create,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “I don’t think that’s new. I think that’s… You go back to [Steve Young]. So it’s our game a little bit, relative to protections and when the pocket gets a little muddy, the ability for the quarterback to move some, move a lot and make the right decisions.”

Ravens

Baltimore HC John Harbaugh raved about LB Roquan Smith‘s leadership qualities on the field and off.

“That’s exactly what he does, he does lead by example, but he does it every way,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s also a vocal leader, he’s also kind of an inspirational leader. He does it on the field; he does it in the weight room; he does it in the meeting room. He’s just one those guys – one of those special kind of guys.”