AFC Notes: Bo Nix﻿, Broncos, Raiders, Ravens

Broncos
After adding first-round QB Bo Nix in the draft, Broncos HC Sean Payton spoke on their desire to utilize Nix’s mobility.
“We’ve always valued that in the position, players that can create,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “I don’t think that’s new. I think that’s… You go back to [Steve Young]. So it’s our game a little bit, relative to protections and when the pocket gets a little muddy, the ability for the quarterback to move some, move a lot and make the right decisions.”
Raiders
- According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the Raiders need to decide on WR Davante Adams after this season as his 2025 cap hit of $44.1 million is massive and will need to be worked down via a restructuring or extension.
- The Raiders have several key defensive players entering the final year of their contracts, including DE Malcolm Koonce, CB Nate Hobbs, LB Robert Spillane, LB Divine Deablo, S Marcus Epps and S Tre’von Moehrig. Regarding why Las Vegas hasn’t signed any players to extensions, Vic Tafur of The Athletic points out new GM Tom Telesco joined the organization just five months ago and should be patient on distributing long-term deals.
- Of those players, Tafur thinks Koonce is the “first player in line” given the coaching staff believes he’s “only scratching the surface.”
- At quarterback, Tafur writes neither Aidan O’Connell nor Gardner Minshew was overly impressive in minicamp. In the end, Tafur expects the starting quarterback to be determined during their exhibition games when the pressure is on.
- Tafur writes there isn’t any pressure on former first-round DE Tyree Wilson to push for a starting role given Crosby and Koonce are set to lead the position in snaps. Tafur also thinks Wilson will benefit from having a full offseason program after missing last year’s training camp due to an injury.
Ravens
Baltimore HC John Harbaugh raved about LB Roquan Smith‘s leadership qualities on the field and off.
“That’s exactly what he does, he does lead by example, but he does it every way,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s also a vocal leader, he’s also kind of an inspirational leader. He does it on the field; he does it in the weight room; he does it in the meeting room. He’s just one those guys – one of those special kind of guys.”
