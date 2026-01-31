AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Joe Lombardi, Eric Bieniemy, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos CEO George Penner said QB Bo Nix had successful ankle surgery and the team has no concerns about his health moving forward.

“Zero concern,” Penner said, via PFT. “His surgery was a straightforward surgery, went very well. Absolutely no issues there or concerns going forward.”

Penner said that Nix had a great sophomore campaign and seems fully-invested in him as the team’s quarterback of the future.

“I thought he had a second year quarterback fantastic season,” Penner said. “He won 15 games for us. Showed his mettle in the fourth quarter a lot of times, bringing us back. He would say the same thing, it’s only his second year in the league and he’s got room to grow, and fortunately Bo has a terrific approach of studying, working, he loves the game. I look forward to watching his continued improvement over the coming years.”

Broncos

Former Broncos OC Joe Lombardi wasn’t caught by surprise when HC Sean Payton decided to relieve him of his duties.

“Sean decided to move on, and I guess that’s all there is to say,’’ Lombardi said, via PFT. “I don’t think it’s ever a surprise [in the NFL]. Not really…I think you could tell he was in one of those moods where he felt like some changes needed to be made, and I guess he decided one of those was me. So I’ve been around him long enough to kind of read the tea leaves, I guess.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said the opportunity to work with HC Andy Reid again and return to Kansas City as the offensive coordinator was too good to pass up.

“To be quite honest, it just happened (laughs). We were playing in the playoffs, and unfortunately, we came up short. The next day, I get a phone call, (Head Coach Andy Reid) Big Red is calling and obviously there were some tough conversations had with the head coach and with our players, but it was great having that opportunity to work in Chicago,” Bieniemy said, via Chiefs Wire. “Great having an opportunity to work with (Bears Head) Coach Ben Johnson, who’s a hell of a coach (and) who’s going to have a great deal of success as well. It was great having that opportunity of working with that organization, but having this opportunity to come back and be put in this chair with Coach Reid, that was just something that it’s tough to pass up on.”

Pete Thamel reports that the Chiefs are expected to hire former Coastal Carolina defensive backs coach C.J. Cox as a quality control coach.

as a quality control coach. Matt Zenitz reports Kansas City is hiring Villanova WRs coach Nate Pagan as a quality control coach.