AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Josh Simmons, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix had a breakout rookie campaign in 2024 with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. CB Patrick Surtain II said Nix is going into next season with more confidence than last year.

“Bo, he’s even more confident going into this year. Obviously, with Year 1 under his belt, a lot more confidence rises upon that,” Surtain said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR. “The team, we have Bo’s back through the whole way through. He’s a tremendous leader out there, obviously, a tremendous player. This year, he’s going to make a lot of noise, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he does and his success moving forward.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy has been impressed by first-round OT Josh Simmons‘ performance in their offseason program and is doing well to learn from his mistakes.

“[T]he glimpse of athleticism is rare, it is special,” Nagy said, via ProFootballTalk. “I like his mental right now, where he is at mentally. You know, we all see what goes on out here in practice, but then we take it to walk through inside — he is, so laser focused and understanding from [OL coach Andy] Heck on maybe there’s a mistake or a mental where … assignment-wise, he doesn’t go to the right spot. So, we repeat it and go through it. He cannot have enough of those.”

Nagy added that Simmons is “super talented” on the physical side and is working to improve on the mental aspect of things.

“Physically, he is super talented. It’s the mental side, and it is the communication part with the left guard and the rest of the O-line, but I really like where he is at, and he is a true pro right now and this is just the beginning.”

Raiders

Raiders DT Adam Butler talked about the team’s stacked interior offensive line and believes they have a ton of potential.

“I’m excited about Jordan Meredith,” Butler said, via Raiders Wire. “I’m excited about JPJ for sure. I’m a real big fan of JPJ. That’s my guy. Strong, young player. He’s got that energy. I see him as an All Pro guard at some point. I don’t know if that’s now or later. I’m really excited about him. And if it’s ok with you, that’s all I’d like to comment on that at this time.”