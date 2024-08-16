AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Kadarius Toney, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton has been impressed with the competition at QB through the early parts of camp. Payton specifically detailed what areas first-round QB Bo Nix has thrived in and where he can improve.

“It’s a good group to work with and I know the offensive coaches feel that way,” Payton said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I feel that way. I like where we’re at right now and that’s encouraging for our team. Because when that’s unsettled and maybe not as far along, then there’s a lot of things you can do well and yet the team sees there’s a ceiling maybe on what you can do.”

“His decision-making was good. I felt he was comfortable in the pocket. I thought his locations were good. The number one thing to do at quarterback is lead your team and we scored. There’s two plays where I think he can set his feet. He’s kind of backing up a little and we can clean that up, but I liked the production with his group while he was in there. Ultimately that’s their job. The whole group as a whole — and I’m talking the three of them [quarterbacks] — we didn’t have any sacks. There were a lot of positives.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy said both WRs Justyn Ross and WR Kadarius Toney are competing for spots on the roster while adding that they’ve shown flashes throughout camp.

“Justyn’s making plays. He’s out there. He made a great catch there, down the sideline again, just continuing to grow (and) not make the same mistake twice for Justin; I love his attitude,” Nagy said, via Chiefs Wire. “He’s been very involved and really enjoying his process. And then Kadarius, again, same thing. It’s making sure he’s just got to get healthy and get out there so that we can see him and see the reps.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said RT Jawaan Taylor is out Saturday with a shoulder injury but doesn’t believe it to be serious. (Matt Derrick)