AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Sean Payton, Antonio Pierce, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

Denver officially named first-round QB Bo Nix the starter after an impressive showing in camp and preseason games. Broncos HC Sean Payton outlined what Nix did to stand out from other QBs Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.

“The larger body of work,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “There are certain things right now with Stiddy’s experience that you see. I would say a lot of the off-schedule movement throws, and I think he’s been consistent. It’s not really a reflection on Jarrett or Zach, it’s some of the things that he’s been able to do pretty quickly. His arm strength down the field — all of the things that when we evaluated him, you kind of trust your instinct.”

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton was thrilled to see WR Tim Patrick score a touchdown in their second preseason game after suffering season-ending injuries in the last two seasons.

“You can really go back historically and then try to find players that have been out for two years, and it’s tough,” Payton said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “It’s a long time in this sport. So when he has a moment like that or when he has a practice where you see him getting back to form, it’s encouraging.”

Raiders

The Raiders are planning to be active this week when teams trim their rosters down to 53 players. Las Vegas HC Antonio Pierce named offensive line and cornerback as positions where they will prioritize depth.

“I’d like us to improve the line of scrimmage, both on the offensive line and defensive line,” Pierce said, via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire. “Talk about winning that and being physical and dominating up front.”

“It goes back to the depth at corner. Constantly improving that room. Between wide receivers and DBs you constantly lose those guys throughout the season. And you want to add depth, you want to feel good about that.”