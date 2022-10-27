AFC Notes: Bradley Chubb, Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Troy Renck of Denver7 cites industry sources who believe Denver will trade OLB Bradley Chubb in exchange for second and third-round picks.
- Renck adds any team acquiring Chubb would likely want assurances that he’d sign a long-term extension.
- Regarding Chubb coming up as a trade candidate, GM George Paton responded they view Chubb as a “core player” and they don’t want to trade him: “We want to keep all of our core players, and he’s one of our core players.” (Aric DiLalla)
- Paton said he has complete support for HC Nathaniel Hackett: “I believe in Nathaniel. I support Nathaniel 100 percent. He’s been in this for 7 games as a head coach. The scrutiny he’s faced is unprecedented. We’ve had 4 primetime games so he’s had to learn in front of the entire world. But I really like how he’s kept the team together. They’re connected. He’s kept our building together. I appreciate how he came through that.” (Mike Klis)
- As for why the Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a $245 million extension before observing him play for Denver, Paton responded that they wanted to get ahead of the contract cycle and avoid distractions: “We wanted to get ahead of the contract cycle. We had seen how Russ was in the offseason and training camp and we felt really good about Russ. We feel really good about Russ. We wanted to get ahead of it. We didn’t want a lot of distraction during the season. We feel really good about it. I feel good about that deal. I feel like it will hold up. I feel good about Russ.” (Klis)
- Wilson (hamstring) was limited in Thursday’s practice but he has “every intention” of playing in Week 8. (Jonathan Jones)
Chiefs
- The Athletic’s Nate Taylor writes the Chiefs are still a possible landing spot for free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. despite trading for WR Kadarius Toney on Thursday.
Raiders
- Raiders WR Davante Adams missed practice Wednesday with an illness and was not at the start of practice on Thursday. (Paul Gutierrez)
