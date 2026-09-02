AFC Notes: Brandon Beane, Frank Reich, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane was asked about only keeping three CBs on the initial 53-man roster: “I feel really good about what’s on the 53, I really do. As long as we stay healthy.” (Joe Buscaglia)

was asked about only keeping three CBs on the initial 53-man roster: “I feel really good about what’s on the 53, I really do. As long as we stay healthy.” (Joe Buscaglia) Beane feels Dee Alford can help out in the boundary corner role, while Jordan Hancock can step in for some reps at nickel corner if needed. (Buscaglia)

can help out in the boundary corner role, while can step in for some reps at nickel corner if needed. (Buscaglia) Beane is hopeful LB Terrel Bernard will be ready to play in Week 1: “We’ll see.” (Lance Lysowski)

will be ready to play in Week 1: “We’ll see.” (Lance Lysowski) Bills HC Joe Brady said LB Shaq Thompson has wanted to come back since last season ended and mentioned they have stayed in contact. Brady was clear that he’s not just in Buffalo to be a leader but also to play if needed. (Sal Capaccio)

said LB has wanted to come back since last season ended and mentioned they have stayed in contact. Brady was clear that he’s not just in Buffalo to be a leader but also to play if needed. (Sal Capaccio) The Bills signed WR Greg Dortch to their practice squad after he was among the Lions’ final roster cuts. Dortch being released by Detroit caught him off guard: “Yeah, I mean, I’ve been through that situation before, just getting cut and released. But this one was a little bit different. It kind of caught me off guard, you know. I didn’t think I was going to be put in that position. But once again, man, I’m really just grateful and thankful to be here. Have another opportunity to just play football, honestly. Like I said, 8 years in, undrafted guy, I’m grateful.” (Sal Capaccio)

to their practice squad after he was among the Lions’ final roster cuts. Dortch being released by Detroit caught him off guard: “Yeah, I mean, I’ve been through that situation before, just getting cut and released. But this one was a little bit different. It kind of caught me off guard, you know. I didn’t think I was going to be put in that position. But once again, man, I’m really just grateful and thankful to be here. Have another opportunity to just play football, honestly. Like I said, 8 years in, undrafted guy, I’m grateful.” (Sal Capaccio) Matt Zenitz reports that Bills WR Khalil Shakir is dealing with an undisclosed injury but there’s optimism that he’ll be available for Week 1.

Jets

Frank Reich enters his first season as the Jets’ offensive coordinator. New York WR Garrett Wilson said Reich is bringing up old clips from players in 2014 and 2015 as examples of what he wants his offense to look like.

“When he’s pulling clips up to show us examples, some of the clips are from like 2014 or ’15, and he don’t gotta say anything, but we all notice it. The clip is blurry as hell,” Wilson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “This isn’t a complicated game, and I think Frank gets that. The schemes that have worked for a while will work.”

“Frank is a little different now. Frank then, he was a head coach so it’s a little different mindset. He still has some of that now, but he’s not leading the whole team, just the offense. Now he’s still stern — but he’s a little more laid back. I can see the fun he’s having. I can see the joy in him again,” Woods said.

Jets OT Olu Fashanu said Reich is firing up players in team meetings and has him “ready to run through a wall.”

“Every single unit meeting we have, he finds a way — I’m saying this for me because I’m a pretty chill, cool, composed guy — but by the end of every unit meeting, he has me feeling like I’m ready to run through a wall,” Fashanu said.

The Jets recently hosted veteran K Justin Tucker for a workout. Zack Rosenblatt reports that New York is doing their “due diligence” on available kickers, but his impression is that they intend to give K Blake Grupe a “real shot at the job.”

Patriots

The Patriots signed LB Erick Hunter after he was among the Lions’ final roster cuts. According to Mike Reiss, New England initially put a waiver claim on Hunter but rescinded it after being awarded LB Darius Muasau and TE Cameron Latu off waivers.