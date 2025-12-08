AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Mike McDaniel, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott was asked after the team’s win over the Bengals about the huge interception return for a touchdown by CB Christian Benford.

“Just [a] big-time moment in the game,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “That’s this time of year. You’re looking for moments, guys doing their job, and when you do your job, good things happen. That’s what we saw happen. It was just a phenomenal play, phenomenal call. Just great to see.”

Bills FB Reggie Gilliam was fined $11,111 for using the helmet, WR Gabe Davis was fined $6,500 for using the helmet, and DE A.J. Epenesa was fined $11,593 for taunting.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic named Bills OC Joe Brady as an assistant coach who could garner "serious looks" in the upcoming coaching cycle.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is appreciative of his players’ effort to turn things around for Miami after a rough start to the season and says that “self-sustained belief” helped them get there despite all the outside negativity aimed at the franchise.

“I really love this team because they made the choice, the hard choice, to not only believe in themselves but put in the work even though they’ve been working very hard and not getting the results, and then you’re sitting there at 1-6 or 2-7,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. “So, yeah there’s a special connection within the locker room and that’s because, quite literally, they didn’t need anyone too but they were well aware that they were the only people that really believed in themselves. And so they choose to not listen, and there is a different level of buy in, but also a different level of pride for the Dolphins logo and what we’re fighting for. So, it was great to watch them go out there and play inspired football.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic named Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver as an assistant coach who could garner “serious looks” in the upcoming coaching cycle.

McDaniel revealed RB De'Von Achane was available to return in an emergency if needed in Week 14 after a rib injury, and he decided not to put him back in. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel on his availability next week: "I promise you, he'll be in there if he's ready." (Louis-Jacques)

Jets

The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention for the 15th-straight season after losing to the Dolphins 34-10 in Week 14. New York RB Breece Hall opened up on how difficult it’s been to be a losing team every year.

“It’s a yearly thing,” Hall said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “It definitely starts to weigh on you. You see your peers and you see other guys that you know you’re just as good as or better than, and they get to have a lot of fun.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn knows they have numerous steps to go before getting to the postseason and is focusing on getting slightly better each day.

“Get better, that’s it. That’s how I process it,” Glenn said. “That’s the only thing that we can do is improve and get better. Because before you can start to consistently win … you have to improve. You have to improve in all areas. That’s including us as coaches.”

Glenn was asked if he would go back to QB Justin Fields if he’s the healthy option of the two veterans: “I’m going to play the guy that I think gives us the best chance to win.” (Rich Cimini)

if he’s the healthy option of the two veterans: “I’m going to play the guy that I think gives us the best chance to win.” (Rich Cimini) Glenn said it will be a medical decision between team doctors and WR Garrett Wilson to decide whether he will return from injured reserve this week. (Cimini)