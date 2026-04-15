AFC Notes: Brenton Strange, Draft Visits, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II had six 30 visits, including with the Colts. (Ian Rapoport)

had six 30 visits, including with the Colts. (Ian Rapoport) Culver-Stockton WR Kyle Dixon took a 30 visit with the Colts. (Stephen Holder)

took a 30 visit with the Colts. (Stephen Holder) North Dakota State QB Cole Payton had a 30 visit with the Colts. (Tom Pelissero)

Jaguars

Jaguars thrived in HC Liam Coen‘s first year in charge, leading them to the AFC South title with a 13-4 record. Jacksonville TE Brenton Strange highly praised Coen, saying he’s proven to be consistent as a coach.

“You know what you’re getting into this time, [what] to expect going into practice, going into games, how Liam likes to run his system,” Strange said, via JaguarsWire. “So that’s what I’m super excited for. It’s just a familiarity of being with everybody. I have my same tight ends coach. We got Grant [Udinski] back. So it’s just going to be good to be back with everybody in the building. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Strange mentioned that Coen has a competitive edge about him and knows how to get the most out of players.

“It’s that fire, man. I see it week in and week out. He got that fire, and he got that competitive juice to him. So I love Liam,” Strange said. “He makes it easy to go out there and want to work hard and play hard for him. Just, he’ll come up to you at pre-practice sometimes and be like, oh, you know, somebody said this, and that just get me going, because you know, I don’t feel like we always get the respect that we deserve, but we just going to keep taking it and keep working hard.”

Texans

Texas A&M RB Le’Veon Moss took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) LSU S A.J. Haulcy visited the Texans. He went to high school near Houston and counts as a local prospect. (Aaron Wilson)

visited the Texans. He went to high school near Houston and counts as a local prospect. (Aaron Wilson) Cincinnati TE Joe Royer took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)