AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Amy Adams Strunk, Travis Hunter, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said the team was going to utilize first-round WR/CB Travis Hunter more offensively to create mismatches.

“Scheming him open is part of it, No. 1,” Coen said, via ESPN. “Our job as an offensive staff [is] to make sure we’re putting him in the progression and putting him in the position to be No. 1 [option] a little bit more often in some ways And then when he is the primary [option], we’ve got to throw and catch. We’ve got to make sure that we identify it, find him, be able to be at the right spot at the right time. So I think it’s a combination of a lot of those things that ultimately can all be controlled.”

Hunter has been tasked with learning both sides of the ball early on. While primarily operating on defense, Coen seems to want to get the ball in his hands more often.

“It is very important for me to be patient,” Hunter said. “Just got to let the game come to me. Coach is trying to dial up a couple things for me, and I’ve just got to continue to just work and just having the guys trust me because I’m doing my job every time.”

Coen added that he’s not going to force the ball into Hunter’s hands and they’ll still operate within the confines of the offense.

“We can’t always say the ball’s going to get thrown to one person based on any play,” Coen said. “Down the field, there’s elements to that, especially when you’re not getting a lot of one-on-one man coverage. … That’s got to be a little bit predicated on what we’re seeing but also making sure we’re doing our jobs as coaches. And he’s doing his job to be in the right spot at the right time, and Trevor [Lawrence] is able to deliver it because it’s great protection. It takes all 11.”

Titans

Tennessee moved on from HC Brian Callahan after Week 6, following a 4-19 record in 23 games with the team. Titans president Chad Brinker spoke on the decision to move on, citing the lack of growth as the biggest reason they felt a move was necessary.

“The NFL is a good business, but at the same time it’s a tough and unforgiving business,” Brinker said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “There are days where this game brings us great joy, and there are also days where it is tough, and today is one of those days. Brian Callahan is a man of high character. He’s a good man, and he’s a good football coach. He has a wonderful family. Amy has entrusted me to make tough decisions in this organization, and working with Mike and I, and meeting with her this morning, and talking through all of this, we just felt like this was the right time to make a change.”

“We were looking for growth in this football team, and that is what this is about right now. We are not seeing enough growth from this football team. We are 1 and 5, and we have to be better. We are all frustrated. We understand that the fans are frustrated with everything that is going on. But we are doing everything we can, and will do everything we can, to build a football program that you can be proud of.”

The Titans parted ways with Callahan three weeks after he gave up play-calling duties. Terry McCormick, citing a league source, reports owner Amy Adams Strunk was likely a key part of the decision to stop Callahan from calling plays.