AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. feels their offense has the best run-pass-option in the league and bringing back Anthony Richardson will only make it better.

“I think we could have the best RPO game in the whole NFL,” Pittman Jr. said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “We went to the RPO a lot last year, and just being able to add Anthony’s legs, I mean, he can add in a whole other aspect which is you can’t really load up that box. He can pull it and throw it. You can’t really [concentrate] most of the defense towards J.T.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen mentioned Richardson would be active if there were a game on Sunday despite having some soreness and sitting out Thursday: “He’s fine. He’s good to go.” (George Bremer)

Jaguars

The Jaguars have hired former Raiders DB coach Chris Ash in a scouting role, per John Shipley.

in a scouting role, per John Shipley. Shipley noted Ash worked in Jacksonville as the safeties coach under former HC Urban Meyer in 2021.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan envisions both RB Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears having roles out of the backfield and believes they complement each other.

“I can’t wait to start playing around and using them in different ways because they both do things differently, they’re unique,” Callahan said, via Titans Wire. “I’m excited about the style that we can run with. We can do a lot of different things.”

Callahan brought up that QBs Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis are competing for the backup job behind QB Will Levis. (Jim Wyatt)