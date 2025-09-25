AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Jarvis Brownlee, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts DB Kenny Moore II will miss time with an Achilles injury but injured reserve is not an option at this time, per HC Shane Steichen. (Mike Chappell)

Texans

The Texans’ defense has given away several big plays in their 0-3 start to the season. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans thinks there have been lapses in communication, which have led to them getting gashed.

“When you see a big play that happens on our defense, somewhere along the lines, there’s a bust in communication,” Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “It all starts with communication, and it hasn’t been as crisp as it needs to be. We see that. We have to make some adjustments there to make sure we get it corrected.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan announced that he is giving play-calling duties to QBs coach Bo Hardegree and feels it will help him be a better head coach going forward.

“A lot of things you self-reflect on with the start that we’ve had so far, and things we have to get better at, and one of the things that I think will help our football team, help me be a better head coach for our team, is I am going to hand over the play-calling to Bo,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “Bo has had some experience calling (plays), he’s been with a rookie quarterback before, and that part will make it a little bit seamless in that regard. The other part of it is our offensive staff, and our game-planning process and system, is going to remain in place. It is still collaborative process, and we rely on everybody to do their part.”

Callahan reflected after losing to the Colts 41-20 in Week 3, saying they can clearly get better and reiterated that not having play-calling duties can help him focus on the rest of the team.

“One of the things I told the team, and told our players, after our game (vs the Colts) is: Everyone owns a mirror, right? We can all look at it and see where we can be better and what can help us be better,” Callahan said. “I think this is one of the best things for us at the moment, to help me do a better job as a head coach and be more present and available for the football team, and less involved in just the day-to-day minutia of getting ready to call a game. I think it is going to be positive for us, I think it will help.”

Hardegree’s focus is to put his players in the best position to succeed.

“We evaluate everything every week,” Hardegree said. “We’re just going to call the best plays for our players on Sunday, put them in the best situation possible. … It’s all about the players and putting them in the best spot. You only get a certain amount of calls on Sunday, and you just have to hit on those.”

Callahan said the trade of CB Jarvis Brownlee was a “one-off situation,” and not necessarily a signal of a fire sale by the Titans: “I can’t say whether there will be something more or nothing more.” (Terry McCormick)