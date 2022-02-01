AFC Notes: Brian Flores, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Brian Flores
- Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the New York Giants alleging racial discrimination during the hiring process.
- Flores cites specific text messages from Patriots HC Bill Belichick in which he appears to congratulate Brian Daboll for getting the Giants head coaching job despite the fact he was mistakenly texting with Flores.
- In the lawsuit, Flores alleges that his prior interview for the Broncos’ head-coaching job in 2019 was a “sham” interview and that John Elway and Joe Ellis both showed up late and “completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had drinking heavily the night before.”
Broncos
- According to KUSA’s Mike Klis, billionaire Robert Smith is not considering a bid to buy the Broncos despite other reports.
- Klis cites a source close to Smith who told him, “He is not a potential buyer and is not planning on purchasing the Broncos.”
- The source added: “Robert’s priorities right now are on the fight for voting rights and economic justice rather than being…an owner of a team. He continues to be most focused on how he can best help underserved communities gain access to capital, healthcare, education, and the ballot box. Pursuing ownership of the Broncos is not on his radar right now.”
Chiefs
- Chiefs GM Brett Veach expressed disappointment with losing in the conference championship: “The hardest part isn’t what the game does to a dynasty or getting a trophy. The hardest part for me is knowing we missed out on an opportunity to really reward people that have supported us the entire time. I think you start right at the top with our fans.” (Sam McDowell)
- Veach mentioned signing LT Orlando Brown is a priority: “I thought Orlando did a great job. He’s as dependable as can be. We expect him to be our left tackle moving forward.” (Nate Taylor)
- On S Tyrann Mathieu, Veach said they have to evaluate his value: “We love him. The offseason is long. It’s a process. The first thing we always do is try to separate the emotions from the last game.” (Taylor)
- Veach said they will consider re-signing DE Melvin Ingram if he wants to be back. (Herbie Teope)
- Veach believes the Chiefs lost because they blew opportunities throughout the game: “The Chiefs’ biggest weakness is themselves and the [Bengals] were banking on that.” (Aaron Ladd)
- Veach mentioned adding to the offense will depend on what their cap situation looks like. (Teope)
- Veach named DL and CB as two positions that need attention in the offseason. (Teope)
Raiders
- PFN’s Tony Pauline asked around at Shrine Bowl practices, and the general opinions of new Raiders HC Josh McDaniels were that his tenure as the team’s head coach would end in disaster and Las Vegas would be back to square one in two years.
- People around the league were more complimentary of Raiders GM Dave Ziegler, though some feel that he’ll be a “yes man” to McDaniels. (Pauline)
- McDaniels spoke with DC Gus Bradley on Monday and plans to speak with the remaining members of the coaching staff, as well as current targets, before making any decisions on the final staff. (Paul Gutierrez)
- Raiders owner Mark Davis emphasized the team is reloading, not rebuilding: “It’s not a rebuild, it’s not a reload. It’s taking it to the next level.” (Gutierrez)
- Ziegler said he had a great conversation with QB Derek Carr when asked about his contract, but didn’t elaborate on what the team plans to do just yet with their quarterback who’s entering the final year of his deal: “I had a great conversation with Derek yesterday…There’s gonna be a process of us learning Derek, Derek learning us, that’s going to be Step 1.” (Albert Breer)
- McDaniels feels the team can win with Carr at quarterback: “He certainly did a good job this year leading this offense…We have the capacity and capability of winning here with Derek at quarterback. We know that.” (Josh Dubow)
- McDaniels said he’s learned from his time in Denver and New England about the importance of communication and feels he’s improved in that aspect: “When I went to Denver, I knew a little bit of football. I didn’t really know people…and I failed, I didn’t succeed with it.” (Breer)
- McDaniels believes Las Vegas was the perfect opportunity at this point in his career: “It was going to take a special place for me to leave where I was, and I found that here in Las Vegas.” (Zack Cox)
- Ziegler said he has the final say on personnel moves. (Vic Tafur)
