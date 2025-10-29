AFC Notes: Brian Thomas, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. has struggled in comparison to his rookie season, recording 27 receptions for 365 yards and one touchdown so far this year. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen is confident that Thomas will have a “breakthrough” at some point.

“Any player that has maybe not done as much as they’d want to, all you know as a player and as a coach is to keep pushing through,” Coen said, via JaguarsWire. “That there is going to be a breakthrough at some point here to just connect. You watch games from last year, because obviously you’re watching the Raiders from last year and you’re watching big plays being made, alright, it just has to go happen as much as it can in practice.”

Coen reiterated that he’s being patient with Thomas.

“But in a game it has to come to life for that connection to really go the way that it needs to go. It takes work, it takes patience, it takes time, and you’re just hopeful that it’ll be able to come to life here.”

Jaguars CB Greg Newsome has appeared in two games for Jacksonville since being acquired from the Browns. Jaguars HC Liam Coen highly praised Newsome for his performance against Rams WR Davante Adams in Week 8.

“Greg’s getting more and more comfortable,” Coen said, via the team’s YouTube. “He did have some really good matchups last week. He had a couple balls caught on his way where he’s maybe a little deep in his zone. But man, he’s getting more and more comfortable. You saw him in man coverage a few times on Davante and have some really good reps. So I think you’re starting to see a little bit more comfort level.”

Coen added that Newsome has been “very engaged” in team meetings.

“He’s very engaged in the meetings,” Coen said. “Like the guy sits on the edge of his chair, he’s looking right at you in the eyes. You can tell it’s important to him. So got a lot of belief that’ll continue to improve.”

Texans QB C.J. Stroud had a big 318-yard and two-touchdown performance in their Week 8 win over the 49ers. Houston TE Dalton Schultz can see how Stroud is maturing as a quarterback.

“Since he got here, dude, you give him a clean pocket and space to throw, kid’s gonna light it up,” Schultz, via Albert Breer of SI. “He’s built like that, he’s wired like that. He’s a competitor. And I think he’s come such a long way evolving his process, becoming more patient the older he gets, being willing to take a check down. He took a checkdown today that went for 50, where maybe the rookie C.J. wouldn’t have been so quick to just dump it. He’s come a long way into being willing to take a good play that could turn into a great play.”