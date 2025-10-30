AFC Notes: Brian Thomas, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said the team hopes to play its best football during the holiday season.

“You always want to start fast in this league,” Steichen said, via Around The NFL. “All 32 teams are trying to start fast and go win as many as you can. September, (October) — great. But I think the season starts in November, December.”

Colts QB Daniel Jones reiterated that the team needed to play well down the stretch. They have the third-hardest remaining schedule.

“The good teams continue to improve,” Jones said. “We’ll need to continue to do that and play good football down the stretch because, yeah, that’s what’s most important, is those games in November and then, obviously, into December.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen expressed patience with WR Brian Thomas, Jr. and believes that his breakout performance will come soon enough.

“Any player that has maybe not done as much as they’d want to, all you know as a player and as a coach is to keep pushing through,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “That there is going to be a breakthrough at some point here to just connect. You watch games from last year, because obviously you’re watching the Raiders from last year and you’re watching big plays being made, alright, it just has to go happen as much as it can in practice. But in a game it has to come to life for that connection to really go the way that it needs to go. It takes work, it takes patience, it takes time, and you’re just hopeful that it’ll be able to come to life here.”

Titans

Titans DB Kevin Winston was fined $6,470 for a hip-drop tackle.