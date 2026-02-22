AFC Notes: Brian Thomas, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. was one player that many expected to grow from his rookie season; the sophomore slump kicked in, partially due to the fact that the team acquired WR Jakobi Meyers. However, even without second-overall pick Travis Hunter on the field, Thomas was never able to get things going and is hoping to return to positive growth this year.

“It was just adversity, [which] gives you a lot to grow from,” Thomas said, via Mike DiRocco of ESPN. “I wouldn’t call it frustrating. I mean, it just gives you something to build off. You know what you’ve got to do and you know what you got to do to sustain [success].”

“Just growing, getting better with the offense,” Thomas added. “It took a little time, but yeah, for sure, I definitely think [I hit a stride]…Just got more comfortable and just was able to go out there and play a little bit more.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen and GM James Gladstone both addressed Thomas’ season during the team’s locker cleanout day.

“I think you point to wins and losses as really what it comes down to,” Coen told reporters. “When you’re part of a team that wins, typically that wealth is shared, so it’s never truly going to be about one player. I continue to pour into every single one of these guys as will [receivers coach] Edgar Bennett and as will Grant [offensive coordinator Grant Udinski] and as will our entire staff continue to pour into guys to try to get the most out of them to help our team win as many games as humanly possible, and B.T, will 100% be a part of that.”

“With Jakobi’s arrival, it certainly allowed B.T. to continue to level up in areas that fit within the system itself that were fit for his skill set and allowed him to be the best version of himself down that back stretch of the season,” Gladstone noted.

The Raiders are hiring Jaguars defensive assistant Mario Jeberaeel as offensive run game coordinator. (Tom Pelissero)

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio spoke about the great experience he has had with HC DeMeco Ryans, who has exceeded his expectations and led the team to the playoffs the past two seasons.

“Everything starts with the head coach,” Caserio said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “I think he’s grown. You can ask him. He’s grown from the time he started until now. Obviously, the playcall thing, passed that to [defensive coordinator Matt] Burke. There is no ego with him at all. He just wants what’s best for the team and what’s best for this organization. Period. End of story. I can’t say enough great things about him, the job he’s done.”

“[Ryans] was unbelievable,” Caserio added. “I would say his consistency, how steadfast he was and being able to get the issues fixed and addressed. DeMeco is one of the best human beings I’ve ever been around in my life. He is also one of the most competitive individuals that I’ve been around, which is why I think we resonate with one another. Grateful for the opportunity to work with him on a day-to-day basis. And looking forward to working with him on building the 2026 team.”

“I’m just proud of the team that we’ve had this year,” Ryans told the media. “Proud of the things we were able to accomplish from a really rough start to a season and to battle back and to finish the season strong, make the playoffs. [The 2025 season] didn’t end the way we wanted to end. We just got to keep plugging away, finding a way to win that divisional round. That’s one of the goals that we have to get to the ultimate goal. You got to win there. We got to find a way to get it done.”

Titans

The Titans are hiring Dolphins assistant strength coach Brent Callaway . (Matt Zenitz)

. (Matt Zenitz) The team also added former NFL DL Tanzel Smart to the coaching staff as an assistant DL coach. Smart played for the Jets when HC Robert Saleh was in New York. (Jim Wyatt)