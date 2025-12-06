AFC Notes: Brian Thomas Jr., Blake Grupe, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts K Blake Grupe said he’s excited to join Indianapolis and play “meaningful football.”

“To now be a part of it and, you know, feel like I’m playing meaningful football, and that we’re all working towards something here together,” Grupe said, via Saints Wire.

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. returned in Week 13 against the Titans, recording two receptions for 28 yards. Although he didn’t have great production in his return from injury, QB Trevor Lawrence thinks Thomas opened things up for their offense and expects him to get more involved going forward.

“I think just for our team, our offense, opening some things up, and for him just to be back out there with us was great. And when he did get his opportunities, he made the most of them. And every week’s going to be a little bit different. I expect him to get more and more opportunities — the type of player he is, it’s going to happen. So not too fixated on that, but I thought the way he played, making plays when he did get his opportunities, but blocking,” Lawrence said, via Andy Quach of Sports Illustrated.

Lawrence points out that Thomas contributed a lot as a blocker.

“He blocked really well — run game, pass game — had the huge block for Jakobi down the field. Just seeing stuff like that, especially a guy that’s been out last few weeks with an injury, then coming back and he’s still physical, wanting to go block for his teammates. That just says a lot about our team, our offense, guys fighting for each

other, and just the unselfishness is really cool. So excited for him to be more and more involved as we go. And I know he is going to make a ton of plays for us.”

Texans

The Texans started out the season 0-3, but are now in the thick of the AFC South division race at 7-5 following their Week 13 win over the Colts. Houston DE Will Anderson Jr. said following their win over Indianapolis that they were focused on responding to the Colts’ big plays with big plays of their own.

“We get on the field, it’s time to close out the game,” Anderson Jr. said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “They make a big play. How are we going to respond? I think we really pride ourselves on that. When we go on the field, something great is going to happen because we caused it.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans praised the team for having the resolve to turn things around.

“We have that true resolve,” Ryans said. “No one play is going to get us in a tank and nobody’s going down. Everybody understands it’s a 60-minute battle each and every time we step out there, and we’re playing full 60-minute games now, and that’s the difference.”

Houston also recorded eight sacks in their Week 12 win over the Bills. Veteran DE Danielle Hunter noted that their performance comes down to staying disciplined.

“It comes down to discipline,” Hunter said. “That’s the biggest thing. At the beginning of the season, there was one play where one guy would be out of position, whether it be offense, defense or special teams. Football is a game of inches. It’s a game of whoever makes the least amount of mistakes, the team that’s more disciplined. That’s the team that comes out on top.”